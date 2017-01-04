2016 was a tumultuous year for Hungarians. As 2017 begins, we asked a range of public figures across Hungary’s ideological spectrum—from current members of parliament to members of civil society and former politicians— what kind of challenges Hungary can expect in 2017. Their highly diverse answers reflect an increasingly divided society, with divergent world views, priorities, […]
Featured Articles
2016: The year in review
By Staff
This article summarizes what print weekly hvg believed to be the most important events and developments of 2016, most of which were also covered by the Budapest Beacon. Much ado about nothing? Europe’s lingering migration crisis dominated Hungarian domestic politics in 2016. Even though there was no repeat of 2015 when some 400,000 migrants passed through Hungary on […]
Meet Hungarian social worker and Richter Golden Mother award recipient Gyöngyi Mester
Translation prepared by Justin Spike. She organized a maintenance crew with unemployed laborers so that the unlivable apartments of poor families could be renovated, and the workers themselves wouldn’t have to do completely unfamiliar work under the title of “public work.” She organizes group activities for unemployed people in their fifties who have lost hope and […]
Hungary to borrow USD 26.7 billion in 2017
By Staff
Hungary intends to borrow HUF 7.844 trillion (USD 26.7 billion) in 2017, announced Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga (pictured right) and National Debt Center (ÁKK) CEO György Barcza (pictured right), reports napi.hu. Part of the borrowings will be used to pay off EUR 1.7 billion worth of international bonds, a EUR 600 million loan, […]
Former intelligence officials promoting Russian disinformation to Hungarian public
By Lili Bayer
Independent online daily 444.hu reported last week that Hungarian state media has been uncritically reporting Russian state propaganda, particularly events in Syria. In addition to Hungarian state media, former high-ranking Hungarian intelligence officials also appear to be directly promoting Russian disinformation to the Hungarian public. These former officials served in Hungary’s secret services apparatus both during the communist […]