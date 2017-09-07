Századvég: 72 percent of Hungarians think the government should fight on in quota case

According to government-tied think-tank Századvég, 72 percent of Hungarians think that Hungary should continue its fight against accepting asylum seekers despite a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that upholds Hungary’s responsibility to comply with the quotas, reports nepszava.hu. Századvég presented the results of their latest poll just a few hours after the ECJ made its ruling against a case brought by Hungary and Slovakia against the EU’s quota system.

A mere 22 percent of the population thinks that Hungary should abide by the quotas, according to the poll. Századvég stresses that according to their poll, one out of three Socialist (MSZP) and Politics Can Be Different (LMP) voters think that Hungary should not accept the ECJ’s ruling. Századvég noted that according to one of their earlier polls, 77 percent of the population opposes the European Union’s quota concept.