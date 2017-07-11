District VIII mayor Máté Kocsis’ money used to support Auróra

Rev. Gábor Iványi of the Hungarian Evangelical Brotherhood, a Methodist church that was unlawfully stripped of its church status by the Hungarian government, has offered up some money to Auróra after Budapest’s VIII District stripped the Jewish community center of its ability to operate two cafés.

The cafés were important to Auróra, as they provided the community center operating funds that offset costs. In addition to operating a synagogue, Auróra also provided a venue for various rights groups to hold seminars and meetings.

In his letter to Auróra, Iványi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the center and explained that he recently won a defamation lawsuit against controversial VIII District mayor Máté Kocsis (Fidesz) – and would like to offer up some of the damages he was awarded by the court.

“A second-level court ordered [Máté Kocsis] to pay me 300,000 Forint. With great respect, love, and friendship, I would like to offer up ten percent of this to you in this difficult time, wishing that [God] gives you much strength, serenity, peace, and success,” Iványi wrote in his letter.