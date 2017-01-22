Four in five Hungarians agree “strong civil sphere” important to well-functioning democracy

A survey by pollster Publicus Institute this month about civil organizations and government actions affecting them has found that a majority of respondents had a positive view of the activities of such organizations.

The poll of 900 individuals deemed representative of Hungarian society was conducted between January 13 and 18 at the behest of print weekly Vasárnap Hírek.

While only 18 percent could name even one of the civil organizations affected (Hungarian Helsinki Committee, Transparency International, Hungarian Civil Liberties Union), 78 percent agreed that a “strong civil sphere” was important to a well-functioning democracy, with two-thirds agreeing that civil organizations help to control power.

The majority of respondents said the government was making life difficult for civil organizations in order to mute critical voices in public life and roll back democracy. Two-thirds believed the civil organizations should deal with professional and technical political questions rather than party politics. Nearly as many felt that civil organizations receiving support from abroad should not deal with domestic political issues. However, most agreed that the issues addressed by Hungarian NGOs are important to the country, including assisting the poor (89%), protecting the environment (90%), combating official corruption (76%), improving Roma living standards (57%), opposing threats to democracy (56%) and supporting Hungarians living in the near abroad (64%).

56 percent said they had heard that the government was planning to act against civil organizations funded from abroad.

Just over a third (34 percent) — primarily Fidesz and Jobbik supporters — believe that the Open Society Foundation’s George Soros is striving to bring down the government. Thirty-six percent said this was not the case, including most Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) supporters.