Hungarian Helsinki Committee receives prestigious human rights award

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee (pictured) has been awarded the Calouste Gulbenkian Prize in Human Rights for its “unique and exemplary” character in providing regular and free legal assistance to asylum-seekers, refugees and stateless persons in Hungary.

According to the Prize jury, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee has served as the “voice of refugees”, as well as the “loudest critical voice of the illegal and inhuman policies” put into practice in Hungary. Assisting refugees, detainees and victims of police violence “in a profoundly adverse panorama”, Helinski represents an “incentive for resistance by the civil society of that country”, the press release reads.

The Prize jury also highlighted how the Hungarian Helsinki Committee’s work has contributed to the opening of two proceedings by the European Commission against Hungary for violating EU legislation on asylum-related issues, as well as various extremely critical declarations from the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and the United Nations.

In their own statement about receiving the award, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee said it “is profoundly honored to be awarded the prestigious Calouste Gulbenkian Prize in Human Rights. For us, the prize is an important encouragement to continue our 25-year-old tradition of being a leading voice for the right to seek asylum and human rights protection in Hungary, even in an increasingly xenophobic environment and amid growing political pressure on independent civil society.”

The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation was established in 1956 as a “Portuguese foundation for the whole of humanity.”According to its website, the foundation’s original purpose focused on fostering knowledge and raising the quality of life of persons throughout the fields of the arts, charity, science and education.