MOM sports pool fined for discrimination

The Equal Treatment Authority (EBH) has fined MOM Sports HUF 1 million (USD 4,000) for discrimination after it denied Atlasz LGBT Sport Association the use of its Budapest sports facilities.

Atlasz, which organizes sporting events for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual athletes, reportedly contacted MOM Sports Pool’s operator via email in February regarding a swimming training. The company, which is owned by the Budapest District 12 assembly, initially gave a green light for the rental of one lane of the pool, but after seeing the details of the contract and realizing the association’s profile, Atlasz was informed that the MOM Sports Pool could not provide a place for them, and the association should “look for a private swimming pool.”

This written refusal was part of the material attached to the complaint submitted to EBH. At the end of the procedure, the authority agreed that Atlasz had been the victim of unlawful discrimination, finding that the swimming pool “violated the equal treatment requirement against the association, in connection with the sexual orientation and gender identity of the association’s members.”

In addition to banning the pool from engaging in any future unlawful behavior, the EBH fined MOM Sports Pool and Sports Complex HUF 1 million.

The authority’s decision cannot be appealed but MOM Sports Pool has the option of turning to a court for a review.

Atlasz LGBT Sport Association has organized sports activities for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and queer people since 2004. Their aim is to provide an environment where amateur and professional athletes can feel secure and embrace their identities when they train and compete.