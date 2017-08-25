No referendum can be held on the Római mobile dam

Budapest Election Commission (FVB) has declined to certify a referendum question on the planned mobile dam system on the Római beach in Budapest, reports index.hu.

The local referendum that was intended to challenge the dam plan was initiated by Dialogue for Hungary (PM) board member and Budapest 3rd district council member András Béres and Budapest president of Együtt (Together) Márton Pataki. The aim of the referendum was to make Budapest City Council abolish its April resolution ordering the establishment of a dam at the Római beach. The opposition politicians handed in the following question for verification by the FVB:

“Do you agree that the Budapest General Assembly must abolish its 229/2017. (IV.5.) resolution about the track of the flood protection facilities securing the Csillaghegy bay area?”

The FVB rejected the question on Friday, arguing that according to municipal law, flood protection is the duty of the council within the area of Budapest. This includes the protection of the Csillaghegy bay. The FVB noted that contracts signed related to the project must be considered urgent, and matters of public interest of extreme importance. The FVB also stressed the exact track of the flood protection facility is stipulated by law, and its modification is beyond the Budapest General Assembly’s authority.

According to the FVB, the Budapest General Assembly did legally define the track of the flood protection facility in accordance with the law, hence no local referendum can be held on the issue. Submitters can appeal to the Curia, Hungary’s highest court, in 15 days.

Philosopher, writer and environmentalist András Lányi and other experts have been working on an alternative track for the mobile dam system since early August. However, it is still unsure whether Mayor István Tarlós will consider Lányi’s team’s findings.

Budapest General Assembly decided to erect a mobile dam system on the shores of North Buda supposedly to prevent flood damage. The project was halted in 2015 due to changes in the law, and new plans had to be prepared. The final plan, which was accepted in June, provided for the removal of some 400 trees along the Római beach. The project has been attacked by NGOs, environmentalists and opposition parties since its announcement. Opponents say it would irreversibly change the landscape of what environmentalists say is the last natural beach in Budapest.