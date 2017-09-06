Juncker to Orbán: Solidarity is a two-way street

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week requesting that the EU reimburse Hungary EUR 400 million, or roughly half the cost of erecting an electrified fence along its southern border, ostensibly in the interest of “protecting all the citizens of Europe from the flood of illegal migrants.”

Juncker replied to Orbán’s letter Tuesday with a letter of his own, in which he detailed all of the financial resources Brussels had offered to Hungary for dealing with the migration crisis. Juncker noted in his letter that “solidarity is a two-way street”.

He wrote that Hungary had “declined the possibility to benefit from relocation of up to 54,000 persons” during the migration crisis, and “decided to return nearly EUR 4 million of EU funds pre-paid by the Commission to Hungary. Subsequently, Hungary has challenged the validity of the Council decisions on relocation before the Court of Justice.”

Juncker drew attention to three emergency grants totaling EUR 6.26 million that were made available to Hungary, which used only a third of the funds, having failed to complete paperwork necessary to access the rest. He said Hungary continues to have access to its share of an EU internal security fund earmarked for border management between 2014 and 2020, amounting to more than EUR 40 million.

The EC President noted that Hungary receives EU subsidies amounting to more than 3 percent of its GDP each year, the highest percentage of any EU member country.

Juncker promised that if Hungary requested EU support for “specific urgent needs,” then the Commission would “swiftly examine this request and provide the appropriate assistance for a strengthened border control carried out in accordance with EU law.”

In closing, he informed Orbán that “there are times in which Member States may expect to receive support, and times in which they, in turn, should stand ready to contribute. And solidarity is not an à-la-carte dish; one that can be chosen for border management, and rejected when it comes to complying with relocation decisions that have been jointly agreed.”