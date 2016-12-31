2016: The year in review

This article summarizes what print weekly hvg believed to be the most important events and developments of 2016, most of which were also covered by the Budapest Beacon.

Much ado about nothing?

Europe’s lingering migration crisis dominated Hungarian domestic politics in 2016. Even though there was no repeat of 2015 when some 400,000 migrants passed through Hungary on their way to Germany and Scandinavia, the government failed to cancel the “emergency situation caused by mass immigration” announced the previous year. During the first six months of this year nearly 23,000 asylum seekers registered themselves in Hungary. After stricter rules were introduced in July, the number of asylum seekers entering Hungary decreased to a mere trickle, making possible the closure of refugee camps in Debrecen, Bicske, and Nagyfa. However, this did not dissuade the government creating a new independent border defense force at a cost to Hungarian taxpayers of HUF 100 billion, having already spent a comparable amount building a fence along its southern border with Croatia and Serbia.

In 2016 the government spent some HUF 15 billion (USD 29 million) on an all-out media campaign in an attempt to persuade 50 percent of the Hungarian electorate to vote “no” in a referendum held on October 2nd on whether the EU should have the right to require Hungary to settle migrants without the consent of parliament. The referendum was the government’s response to a burden sharing decision on the part of the European Council providing for Hungary to temporarily settle 1,294 asylum seekers while processing their applications for asylum.

Opposition leaders and legal experts alike argued that the referendum was unlawful, that the question was both ambiguous and misleading as there was no compulsory quota, and that it was not clear what the legal consequence of a valid “no” or “yes” vote would be, as the referendum addressed a matter falling outside the purview of the Hungarian parliament.

Claiming Brussels wanted to settle “a city’s worth of migrants” in Hungary, the government used every means at its disposal to get out the “no” vote. Public television and pro-government media bombarded Hungarians with news of atrocities involving migrants in other European countries. Even coverage of the Olympic Games was peppered with news spots on the subject of terrorism and illegal migration elsewhere in Europe, as well as public information commercials warning viewers of the singular threat to European civilization posed by terrorists among the migrants Brussels sought to impose on Hungary.

In the end 43 percent of eligible voters participated. Of those, the 3,233,000 or 98 percent of participating voters voted “no”. Some 222,000 invalid votes were cast by way of protest.

Although technically invalid, this did not prevent prime minister Viktor Orbán from proclaiming the referendum a success. He subsequently proposed to modify Hungary’s constitution so as to rule out the possibility of migrants being settled in Hungary. Unwilling to give in to Jobbik demands that the government cancel its controversial settlement bond program, the government failed to muster the two-thirds parliamentary majority needed to modify the Fundamental Law for the seventh time in six years.

On the day of the referendum, after casing his vote prime minister Viktor Orbán informed members of the press that regardless of whether the referendum was valid, his government intended to act providing more people voted “no” than “yes.” He did so in the full knowledge that civil society and left-wing opposition parties calling for a boycott of the referendum.

Although it failed to result in a valid referendum, eighteen months of unrelenting government anti-migrant propaganda did succeed in raising xenophobia to new heights. A poll conducted by Tarki at the end of 2016 concluded that 58 percent of Hungarians admitted to being xenophobic.

Over the course of the year, the Szeged court convicted some 3,000 foreigners of entering the country illegally. Most were ordered out of the country, although some were given prison sentences for their role in supposedly inciting violence against Hungarian authorities at the Horgos-Röszke border crossing in September of last year shortly after the government closed the border.

The end of media plurality in Hungary

Much of the HUF 15 billion spent by the government “informing” the public about the referendum went to pro-government media outlets launched in the wake of Viktor Orbán’s spectacular falling out with Lájos Simicska, the architect (and substantial owner) of Fidesz’s economic and media hinterland. Over the course of 2015 and 2016 no fewer than twelve new pro-government media outlets were launched by members of Viktor Orbán’s inner circle, including unofficial adviser to the prime minister Árpád Habony and casino magnate and government commissioner for the film industry Andy Vajna. Other individuals close to Viktor Orbán acquired individual media outlets or entire portfolios either directly or through various corporations established for this purpose. The launch of a new pro-government media empire to rival that of Lajos Simicska took place at Hungarian and European taxpayer expense, largely to the detriment of what little remained of independent media. Many believe that the main driving force behind last year’s so-called “National Consultation on Immigration and Terrorism” as well as this year’s referendum-related campaign was to transfer public funds to new pro-government media outlets and to members of the prime minister’s inner circle with which to acquire existing media outlets.

In addition to state media, which under the second and third Orbán governments have been reduced to mere government propaganda outlets at an annual cost to Hungarian taxpayers of HUF 80 billion, businessmen close to the government acquired a number of media outlets and publishers in 2016. At the beginning of the year Andy Vajna acquired Hungary’s second largest commercial television channel TV2 using loans provided by the state-owned Eximbank as well as the newly privatized Hungarian Trade Bank (MKB) after it was recapitalized at Hungarian taxpayer expense. In February New Wave Media, owned by Tamas Szemerey, the first cousin of central bank governor György Matolcsy, acquired leading daily online Origo from Megyár Telekom with grants provided by the central bank foundations. Karc FM radio was launched using the frequency formerly belonging to Tilos radio and subsequently transferred to pro-government print daily Magyar Idők. However, the real attack on independent media began in summer. In June Habony’s new free print daily Lokál was launched to take the place of Simicska’s Metropol. In September Mediaworks Hungary acquired the Pannon Lapok portfolio of county newspapers. The following month it closed Népszabadság, Hungary’s largest and most important print daily. Shortly thereafter, Vienna Capital Partners sold Mediaworks to Opimus Press, a company only recently listed on the Budapest stock market whose majority shareholder is Lőrinc Mészáros, the rags to riches close friend of prime minister Viktor Orbán wth a penchant for winning lucrative public contracts involving copious amounts of EU funds. Magyar Idők publisher Gábor Liszkay was hired to run Mediaworks.

What little remained of independent media fought a rearguard action. In October Index owner Zoltán Spéder founded Cemp-x Online Zrt. In December left-wing print daily Népszava and print weekly Vasárnapi Hírek were acquired by 21st Century Media. The end of the year saw the launch of the print version of online tabloid Ripost. Lőrinc Mészáros acquired Echo TV from Fidesz oligarch Gábor Széles, and revisionist historian and Terror House director Mária Schmidt bought weekly news magazine Figyelő.

Even as it actively reorganized the media market, the government took a number of steps to limit access to public information, among other things requiring parties requesting public information to bear the cost to the government of providing it. From the source and use of controversial TAO funds to the business activities of the Postal Service, vast swaths of information previously belonging to the public domain were reclassified as business secrets.

Hungary’s new class of super rich continued feeding at the public trough

A select number of businessmen close to Viktor Orbán, including his son-in-law István Tiborcz, continued to enrich themselves at the expense of Hungarian and European taxpayers. Overpriced public tenders yielded billions in profits for companies owned by the likes of Lőrinc Mészáros, István Garancsi, and László Szíjj. Winning HUF 250 billion worth of public tenders in 2016, Mészáros’ companies paid dividends of HUF 4.2 billion to the mayor of Felcsút, Viktor Orbán’s home town. László Szíjj received dividends of HUF 4.2 billion just from Duna Aszfalt. Thanks primarily to his virtual monopoly on gambling compliments of the government, Andy Vajna’s assets now amount to nearly HUF 45 billion, making him one of the richest Hungarians according to Forbes magazine. In under one year he was able to reap profits of over HUF 6 billion from the casino business. In this way, with the help of state-owned banks only too happy to lend him money and the benefit of assured state advertising revenues, he could undertake the purchase of the heavily loss making TV2.

2016 witnessed a number of transactions involving the transfer of various assets from Tamás Leistinger, a corporate raider with strong ties to the Hungarian Socialist Party, to members of Viktor Orbán’s inner circle. State lands formerly leased to Leistinger were sold at public auction to Videoton owner István Garancsi (who appears to have had an exceptional year, thanks in no small part to his timely purchase of Esme Zrt., a company specializing in lamppost advertising, prior to the government launching its HUF 15 billion “public information campaign”). In October Leisztinger sold Hunguest Hotels to Lőrinc Mészáros.

January 18th

Taxi drivers blockaded parts of downtown Budapest in protest of Uber, inducing the government to pass a law requiring Uber drivers to issue invoices. The following month a new law came into force giving inspectors the right to remove the license plate from vehicles used by Uber taxi drivers. Uber announced on July 13th that it was leaving Hungary.

January 26th

A first level court sentenced former Socialist deputy mayor of Budapest Miklós Hagyó to two years in prison for malfeasance. Arrested in May 2010, the day after of the general election that returned Fidesz to power with a two-thirds governing majority, Hagyó was originally charged with bribery but the charge was subsequently dropped after key witnesses withdrew their testimony. A number of other Socialist politicians charged with malfeasance were found innocent, including former Socialist Minister of Defense Ferenc Juhász and his undersecretary László Fapál, and former Budapest District 13 deputy mayor Dezső Hiszékeny.

February 12th

Minister for Human Resources Zoltán Balog reprimanded Fine Arts Museum Director László Baán for lending ten paintings in 2013 to Brand Lab Kft. without first obtaining a permit. The paintings ended up being used in a flat owned by informal adviser to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Árpád Habony. The flat was rented by his aunt, Fanny Kaminski, from the local government. Kaminski manages Viktor Orbán’s Facebook page. It was later revealed that Habony’s wedding reception had been held at the Museum of Fine Arts free of charge.

February 17th

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was received by Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin at Putin’s formal residence near Moscow. At the meeting, Orbán repeated Hungary’s opposition to economic sanctions imposed after the Russian annexation of Crimea. “Hungary is interested in the normalization of relations between Europe and Russia and Hungary and Russia,” said Orbán, a view he represented in Brussels as well, although he did not block the prolongation of sanctions. One reason for this was disagreement among the Visegrad 4 countries of Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Poland on this issue.

February 23rd

The European Court ruled that the Hungarian cafeteria voucher system was in violation of European Union law. In 2o11 the second Orbán government stripped all cafeteria vouchers of their tax exempt status except for that of the Erzsébet voucher, owned by a state-owned foundation and labor unions. The decision forced three French companies out of the voucher market: Edenred, Sodexo and Le Chéque Déjeuner, each of which sued Hungary for damages. The Court also ruled that the so-called Széchenyi-rest card was also discriminative in that the Hungarian branches of foreign owned companies were not allowed to issue the card. The strict conditions meant that only three banks were able to engage in the business: OTP, MKB, and K&H.

February 23th

A number of muscle-bound skinheads prevented Socialist MP István Nyakó from being the first to time stamp his application for a national referendum on the issue of mandatory Sunday store closures. It turned out that many of the hired thugs worked for a security company owned by the Ferencváros Football Club whose President is Fidesz President Gábor Kubatov. A police investigation subsequently found that no laws had been violated.

February 26th

Forum of Hungarian Gypsy Organizations president János Balogh was elected to be the new president of the National Roma Self-government (ORÖ). The extraordinary election took place after István Hegedüs, hand picked by Fidesz MP and government commissioner for Roma affairs Flórian Farkas to succeed him, turned against his former patron and resigned. Under the leadership of Farkas, ORÖ won billions of forints in the form of European Union grants with which to create its Bridge to the World of Work alliance. However, suspicious payments resulted in NAV and police investigations. The Ministry for Human Resources has demanded that ORÖ repay HUF 1.6 billion after investigations confirmed that the money was not used as intended. ORÖ is to repay the funds in eleven monthly installments of HUF 5 million each, with a final payment of HUF 1.5 billion due in the twelfth month.

February 27

The government allocated HUF 1 billion for art purchases for the Offices of the Prime Minister, soon to be housed in the 18th century Carmelite Monastery. The monastery will be renovated to accommodate the Prime Minister’s office and is next to the President’s palace in the Castle District. The project, which is scheduled for completion in November 2017, has a reported cost over HUF 20 billion. Information about the project was made confidential in November. It is not possible to know how much the project will cost, only that the planning alone cost HUF 628 million. The PMO is to be accompanied by the Ministry of the Interior which is moving to the block of buildings presently used by Magyar Televizió (MTV).

February 28th

Son of Saul won the Oscar for best foreign film.

March 17th

Demonstrations break out over the cutting of trees in the Budapest City Park in preparation for the construction of a “museum district” within the park. When members of the so-called Park Defenders (Ligetvédők) attempt to prevent the demonstration at the Transportation Museum, security guards assaulted them. Activists also opposed the cutting of some 100 trees in the Orczy park as part of the construction of the Ludovika Campus.

March 31st

The Constitutional Court ruled that the activities of the Pallas Athéné foundations created by the Hungarian National Bank performed a public function, and that the USD 900 million in funds with which they were endowed by the MNB were public funds whose use could not be concealed.

April 19th

Századvég Foundation chairman András Lánczi was nominated by the Senate of the Budapest Corvinus University to serve as rector.

April 21st

Radical right-wing Jobbik convened a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security upon learning that prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law, István Tiborcz, conducted business with Ghaith Pharaon, a Saudi billionaire wanted by the FBI and Interpol. Pharaon was issued a visa to visit Hungary despite being the subject of an international arrest warrant. Pharaon’s business relationship with Tiborcz came to light after a number of trees were cut down in József Nádor square after a Phararon investment company, Pharaon-Omega, purchased AMX Nádor House Kft., which owned the property. AMX is connected to Tiborcz through BDPST Zrt. It was later revealed that the billionaire’s other company had purchased a property on Cinege street, next to the prime minister’s residence. Fidesz politicians claimed that Pharaon’s presence in Hungary did not constitute a national security risk, and Orbán dismissed the matter as an intrigue of the US secret service. Nevertheless, in autumn the State Trading House sold its shares in the company it jointly owned with Pharaon.

April 25th

The Hungarian Tourist Agency was launched. The following month responsibility for supervising the new agency was transferred from the Ministry of National Economy to the Ministry of National Development. The head of the agency, Zoltán Guller, was appointed government commissioner for the Erzsébet program. Former PricewaterhouseCoopers CEO Gusztáv Bienerth was appointed government commissioner for tourism. PwC prepared the study forming the basis for Hungary’s bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games. While CEO of PwC, Bienerth was a member of the board of directors of Budapest 2024 Nonprofit Zrt., responsible for preparing Budapest’s bid to host the Olympic Games. He was the main organizer of the “civil” event held in February at which prime minister Viktor Orbán’s daughter, Ráhel (who is married to Tiborcz) and Andy Vajna debated the government’s new tourism concept. In autumn the Hunguest portfolio of hotels owned by former corporate raider Tamás Leistinger was sold to Gellért Jászai, the former owner of SCD. Later Felcsút mayor Lőrinc Mészáros’ people were appointed directors. Mészáros also put his hands on the Salrisi hotel in Egerszalók. Tiborcz acquired a partially completed luxury hotel next to the Lepence beach.

May 1st

A small-gauge nostalgia railway built using EU funds in the prime minister’s hometown of Felcsút came into service. Originally planned to transport between 2,460 and 7,080 people a day between Alcsút, where Orbán’s parents live, and Felcsút at a speed of 25 km per hour, the 5.7 km long railway cost HUF 857 million to build, of which HUF 600 million was provided by the EU. PM MEP Benedek Jávor reported the project to the European anti-corruption office claiming that the government deliberately falsified data with regard to expected usage in order to receive EUR 2 million worth of support. Deputy Minister Nándor Csepreghy denied this, claiming that they only calculated with 27-28 passengers daily. There have been days when not a single passenger has used the railway.

May 20th

International credit agency Fitch upgraded its rating of Hungarian treasury bonds from “junk” to investment grade. Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s followed suit citing Hungary’s improving fiscal situation and decrease in vulnerability following the mandated conversion to forints of all FX denominated loans held by private citizens.

May 31st

Politics Can Be Different (LMP) co-founder, co-chairman and parliamentary delegation leader András Schiffer announced he was leaving the party. His seat in parliament was taken by anti-corruption political activist Ákos Hadházy, who also took Schiffer’s place as co-chair. A former Fidesz assemblymen, Hadházy left the governing party upon learning of systematic corruption he says was centrally organized, and joined Hungary’s green party. At the time, many believed Schiffer’s resignation would clear the way for the formation of a left-liberal coalition capable of defeating Fidesz in 2018. However, since then both LMP and Együtt have announced their intention to run their own slate of candidates in 2018.

June 7th

The government announced that value-added tax on poultry, eggs and fresh milk would decrease from 18 percent to 5 percent from 2017. Replacing it is a HUF 10 per liter tax on diesel fuel and an excise tax of HUF 5 per liter tax on petrol whenever the world price of oil falls below USD 50 per barrel. Furthermore, from 2017 the tax discount for families with two or more children would triple from HUF 5,000 to HUF 15,000 per family. Following adoption of the tax law in June two additional tax packages followed. The most important change is that in 2017 the company tax will decrease to 9 percent, the lowest in Europe.

June 10th

Hungary’s national football team qualified for the European Football Championship, making it to the octofinals. Notwithstanding celebration in the streets, the government’s policies with regard to sport came under attack, given that the budget contained HUF 50 billion for the renovation and management of sports facilities. Public ambivalence towards Viktor Orbán manifested itself at the opening of MTK’s new arena where he was openly jeered. West Hungária Bau, whose owner has numerous mutual businesses with the prime minister’s son-in-law István Tiborcz, went more than HUF 1 billion over budget. A number of new or renovated sports facilities were completed in 2016. The Pancho Arèna in Felcsút continued to be the largest beneficiary, receiving 100 percent tax deductible donations from various companies in the amount of HUF 11 billion between 2011 and 2016, or roughly HUF 5 million per fan. At Orbán’s insistence, parliament made information about the use of such donations a tax secret, for which MSZP voted, supposedly by accident.

June 14th

The government shut down the “Come home youth!” Program intended to incentivize Hungarian expatriates to return to Hungary. The HUF 100 million program reportedly succeeded in luring 105 Hungarian youth home from England. According to KSH statistics the number of unfilled jobs in Hungary reached a new record in the third quarter of the year at 41,000, 11,000 more than the third quarter of 2015. According to the Countrywide Alliance of Employers and Industrialists, in reality some 100-200,000 positions have gone unfilled. During the final months of 2016 the government modified a number of laws to enable tens of thousands of Ukrainians emigres to work in Hungary. From February 2017 guest workers with full-time jobs will be entitled to housing subsidies. In July the time for processing work permit applications was decreased from 30 to 15 days. Furthermore, fields in which there is a pronounced shortage of qualified workers no longer require permits, and a new legal classification was created: that of “citizens of neighboring countries.” The list of fields in which there is a labor shortage is to be prepared by the Minister for National Economy annually. Presently, it contains 37 professions, including construction workers, information system experts, and trade and hospitality industry workers.

June 22nd

The court struck down the Public Procurement Selection Committee’s decision of July 2015 banning Közgép, the largest of several construction companies owned by Lájos Simicska, from participating in public tenders for three years. However, the court decision was not sufficient to enable the company to win any public tenders in 2016. Instead, the committee awarded a nearly HUF 7 billion contract to building a port at Gönyű to Mészáros és Mészáros, one of several construction companies owned by Felcsút mayor Lőrinc Mèszàros. Companies linked to Mèszàros won HUF 250 billion worth of public contracts in 2015. All the contracts in question involved contracts financed by the European Union.

June 25th

The Hungarian Socialist Party elected former Budapest District 11 mayor Gyula Molnàr to succeed József Tobiàs as party chairman, beating out Tamàs Harangozó and Tibor Szanzi. The party’s only success was in the by-election held in Salgótarjàn in February. The struggle between MSZP and Democratic Coalition (DK) for left-wing voters continued. Although the Socialists have better organization, DK enjoys an advantage when it comes to rhetoric. However, the person of Ferenc Gyurcsány, who served as Socialist prime minister between 2004 and 2009, complicates attempts to unify the political left. Discussions initiated by Dialogue for Hungary (PM) co-chairman Gergely Karácsony broke down when Gyurcsány vetoed the participation of the Liberals under Gábor Fodor. The goal is for the political left to run one joint candidate in each of Hungary’s 106 electoral districts in order to avoid a repetition of the bi-election in Dunaújváros where the Fidesz-KDNP candidate won despite receiving less votes than the candidates run individually by MSZP, DK and PM.

July 1st

The government announced that henceforth it is the responsibility of adult Hungarians to take care of their parents if they can not afford or can only partially afford the cost of being cared for by the state or the church. In this case, the cost can be imposed on the adult children of the beneficiary. The basis for this was not a new law but rather the old family law as well as the new civil code which came into force on March 15th, 2014.

July 7th

The government proposed the creation of hospital chancellors that would be responsible for making economic decisions. The proposal was opposed by the Hungarian Alliance of Hospitals. However, structural reforms initiated by the Prime Minister’s Office are being implemented despite professional objections. For example, at the end of 2016 the Countrywide Health Care Insurance Fund (OEP), an independent fund responsible for funding health care, is to be abolished, with the Countrywide Pension Administrator Main Directorate assuming responsibility for remitting funds. Henceforth, the Ministry for Human Resources is responsible for administering the public health care fund where what remains of the OEP is to function as a “central agency.”

July 20th

In the interest of relieving himself of daily political burdens, prime minister Viktor Orbán created a new cabinet structure consisting of a strategic cabinet led by Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár and an economic cabinet led by Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga. Henceforth, only matters that had been discussed by both cabinets and about which there was consensus on the part of both cabinets could be presented to the government for discussion. The step was seen as a a way of compensating János Lázár, whose influence was diluted by last years promotion of Antal Rogán to the newly created ministerial position of chief of the prime minister’s cabinet. Apart from that of Lázár and Varga, the reorganization strengthened the influence of Rogán, Interior Minister Sándor Pinter, Defense Minister István Simicskó, Foreign Minister Péter Szíjjártó, and Justice Minister László Trócsányi at the expense of those ministers belonging to neither cabinet. L. Simon László was was relieved of his responsibilities as undersecretary. Mrs. László Németh, undersecretary responsible for national financial services who served as Minister for National Development under the second Orbán government, retired.

August 2nd

Hungary took 8 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals in the Rio Olympic Games to place 12th overall. Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszú won three golds and a silver, rower Danuta Kozák also won three gold medals. Displeased with the results, especially that of the male athletes, Orbán restructured the country’s sport direction. Responsibility for allocating money was transferred from the Olympic Committee to the Ministry for Human Resources. In September the government issued a written guarantee required for Budapest to apply to host the 2024 summer Olympic and Paralympic games, for which the government pledged to ensure funding necessary to build facilities and related infrastructure. After Boston, Hamburg and Rome withdrew their applications, the International Olympic Committee announced that Budapest, Los Angeles, and Paris were in the running, whereupon the government increased from HUF 6 billion to HUF 7 billion the amount to be spent on its application to host the Games.

August 30

György Budaházy was given a 13 year sentence for his involvement in a series of violent attacks that took place between 2007 and 2009. Budaházy was accused of organizing attacks on the homes of Socialist and Free Democratic members of the government, including György Szilvásy, István Hiller and János Kóka, as well as ordering the attack on Sándor Csintalan, the HirTV anchorman and former socialist MP. The attack on Csintalan was allegedly in retaliation for referring to members of the Hungarista Movement as “hooligans.” Previously Budaházy had been convicted for attempting to violently overturn the constitutional order, but was acquitted by the Curia in 2012. Since his arrest in 2009, Budaházy has spent most of his time either in preventative detention or under house arrest. He was allowed to go free for two years.

September 12

The National Assembly unanimously voted to suspend immunity from prosecution of Fidesz MP Roland Mengyi after prosecutors accused him of conspiracy to steal public funds. Using the code name “Lord Voldemort”, Mengyi solicited bribes totaling HUF 10 million from a social cooperative hoping to receive EU funds. At first he told them 50 percent would have to be remitted to him but then increased this amount to 90 percent. Tender writing company Public Sector was implicated in the scandal by participating in the HUF 1.8 billion EU funded program “Key to a Better Life.” The majority owner of the company is Sándor Holbok, the former chief of staff for Fidesz politician József Szájer while he was head of the Fidesz parliamentary delegation. He also played a role in the management of several state companies under the second and third Orbán governments.

September 16

22,000 families applied to receive the so-called CSOK family home creation discount in the amount of HUF 62 billion after the conditions were modified to make it easier for banks to remit funds to families purchasing new flats in buildings under construction. 70 percent of applicants wished to use the funds to acquire a used flat. This was one contributing factor to the strengthening of the Hungarian residential real estate market. In 2016 there were 150,000 real estate transactions and 14 percent more flats were built than in the previous year. The government plans to spend HUF 211 billion on CSOK in 2017. The number of building permit applications increased 2.5 times countrywide and 3 times in Budapest. Flat prices have increased 40 percent over the past two years, while the price of panel flats has gone up 65 percent.

September 24

A homemade bomb was detonated in the Teréz körút in an apparent attempt to kill two policemen. The perpetrator was taken into custody the following month in Keszthely, although he refused to enter a plea and denies having detonated the bomb. Police found the same materials used to make the bomb in the basement of his house in Karmacs. The suspect is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

October 1

Antal Rogán and his family were photographed by Népszabadság climbing out of a helicopter into a chauffeur driven Mercedes Benz on their way to a celebrity wedding in the countryside. After denying this had happened and threatening to sue for defamation, Rogán subsequently admitted that the trip had been made possible through a barter agreement. This was merely the latest in a serious of scandals involving the second or third most powerful Fidesz politician, culminating in the outing of Balázs Kertész as the the architect of the scheme whereby District 5, while under Rogán’s mayorship, sold municipal property at substantially under market value to individuals and businessmen with close ties to Fidesz.

October 6th

Népszabadság revealed that although central bank governor György Matolcsy was registered as living at a 150 square meter vacation home in Balatonakarattya, in reality he was living in a luxury flat in the castle district belonging to UniCredit Bank CEO Mihály Patai, even though this was an obvious conflict of interest. The paper also revealed that Matolcsy’s lover had worked for the Hungarian National Bank prior to joining the boards of the central bank’s Pallas Athéné Foundations. Endowed with HUF 250 billion (USD 900 million) worth of central bank funds, the foundations began divesting themselves of treasury bonds after the European Central Bank ruled that this constituted a form of prohibited state finance. Instead, the foundations invested tens of billions in high end real estate, particularly in the castle district.

October 14th

FHB majority owner and CEO Zoltán Spéder was forced to sell his shares in FHB and Mária Schmidt’s BIF real estate management company. Earlier Hungarian chief prosecutor announced that the police were investigating suspected cases of fraud involving the FHB, the Hungarian Post, and the savings cooperatives. In June police conducted a search of Spéder’s home. Hvg.hu speculated that Spéder might have propped up FHB with loans from other financial institutions under his direct or indirect control. Another reason for his falling out of favor with Viktor Orbán and company may have been the fact that his various online media publications were often critical of the government. He reportedly sold his shares in Takarékszövetkezet to Heinrich Pecina of Vienna Partners, the same company which subsequently closed Népszabadság just prior to selling Mediaworks to a company linked to Lőrinc Mészáros.

October 15th

225 academicians signed a letter addressed to the president of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), László Lovász expressing their concerns over the antidemocratic trends of the past few years, especially the endangerment of the free press. The signatories called on MTA to deal with pressing social questions. By way of protest, a number of honorary foreign members resigned their memberships. However, Lovász responded by pointing out that “the Academy is not a political organization” and that it needn’t deal with political questions. Not only did MTA fail to take a position on democracy, the erosion of freedom of the press, and corruption, but it silently tolerated being stripped of its real estate and the loss of prestige. On the other hand, it build a new agricultural research center in Martonvásár with HUF 7.8 billion in government grants. The government also paid to renovate its main building.

October 23rd

Hungary reportedly spent HUF 16 billion commemorating the sixtieth anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian revolution. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had requested a memorial year from revisionist historian and Terror House director Mária Schmidt that was “fancy, sexy, and trendy.” The government commissioner claimed that the government spent HUF 50 million on an anthem commissioned from pop composer Desmond Child even though the composer, whose father was Hungarian, claimed to have worked for free. Departing from the narrative of ten or twenty years ago (the “counter-revolutionary uprising” of 1956 was not spoken of prior to the fall of Communism in 1989), the government emphasized the role of everyday Hungarians who took up arms against their Soviet oppressors, entirely ignoring the role of reformed Communists. In a speech delivered by prime minister Viktor Orbán in front of parliament, within view of the memorial statue erected to Hungary’s martyred prime minister Imre Nagy, Orbán failed to so much as mention his name or that of the Petőfi circle of writers, many of whom were subsequently executed or given long prison sentences. Instead, the government plastered the country in giant billboards featuring photographs or images of individual street fighters with quotes attributed to them. In one highly publicized cases, an image of a child fighter was incorrectly identified as a figure close to Fidesz.

October 26th

One policeman was shot dead and another wounded while trying to enter the Bőny home of István Győrkös, the founder of the Hungarian National Front Line (MNA), a radical right-wing militant organization founded in 1989. Guns and ammunition were found in the subsequent search of his house. It was later revealed that a number of Jobbik politicians, including Zsolt Tyirityán, founder of the militant group Betyársereg (Army of Highwayman), as well as Russian “diplomats” had attended the training camp Győrkös ran in Bőny.

October 26th

After postponing the decision four times between February and June, the Budapest general assembly approved the the renovation of the M3 metro line, including the cost of operating supplementary bus service for the duration of the renovation, at a total cost of HUF 137.5 billion, even though offers received as of that time indicated it would cost closer to HUF 170 billion. The following months the state railroad (MAV) took over from Budapest the responsibility for operating five regional rail lines (HÉV).

October 27th

The government completed the sale of some 250,000 hectares of state land within its “Ground for the farmers” program. The sale of state lands to some 30,000 individuals was for between HUF 850,000 and HUF 1.4 million per hectare. The resulting HUF 270 billion in revenues are to be used to pay off state debt even though the law establishing the National Ground Fund Manager specifies that revenue arising from the sale of state lands can only be spent on the acquisition of additional land. The government claims the sale of state lands strengthened small and medium-sized landholders, pointing out that half the auctions involved the sale of 20 hectares or less, and that in only 9 percent of cases was more than 100 hectares sold to any one party. Among the latter were a number of foreigners as well as individuals close to the government, including Lőrinc Mészáros.

November 4

The European Commission formally ruled that assessing a progressive tax of between 0 and 50 percent of advertising revenues violated EU law, as did the fact that companies were allowed to deduct losses from the previous year from the tax base. The decision pertained to the law adopted in June 2014 which clearly targeted Hungary’s largest independent television broadcaster RTL Club in an attempt to “undermine the country’s largest medium which over the past 17 years has proven its independence from parties and the government.” Since then RTL’s news coverage has made a point of covering politics, including the point of view of opposition politicians denied coverage by state television. In response to criticism from Brussels, the National Assembly introduced a 5.3 percent tax with the first HUF 100 million in annual revenues being exempted. It did so without notifying or consulting the EC, which ended up annulling the law anyway on the grounds that it was anti-competitive.

November 11th

Hungary’s second largest commercial television station (acquired by government commissioner for the film industry Andy Vajna with a loan provided by the Eximbank) set out to assassinate the character of the second largest party in parliament by claiming Jobbik chairman Gábor Vona had had “homosexual adventures.” Employing paparazzi-like methods, pro-government media also claimed that Jobbik deputy chairman János Volner had cheated on his wife. Hungary’s new pro-government media also launched vicious attacks on anti-corruption crusader Péter Juhász as well as FHB CEO Zoltán Spéder after the latter fell out of favor with the government.

November 22nd

The National Assembly selected four new constitutional court judges: Mrs. Ildikó Marosi Horcher, Attila Horváth, Balázs Schanda, and Marcel Szabó. It also elected acting court president Tamás Sulyok chief justice. Opposition party Politics Can be Different (LMP) was roundly criticized for its decision to vote along with the Fidesz-KDNP governing majority in appointing the four judges. The other opposition parties (MSZP, Jobbik) boycotted the vote, claiming all four candidates were from the Fidesz camp.

November 24th

Mihály Varga announced that the government had agreed with representatives of labor unions and employers to increase the minimum wage 15 percent in 2017 and an additional 8 percent in 2018 in the case of unskilled workers. In the case of skilled workers, the minimum wage is to be increased 25 percent in 2o17 and 12 percent in 2018. Employers are to be partially compensated with a 5 percent decrease in employer contributions in 2017 and an additional 2 percent in 2018. The decision means that the minimum monthly wage of unskilled workers will increase from HUF 111,000 in 2016 to HUF 127,700 in 2017, and that of skilled workers from HUF 129,000 to HUF 161,300. Varga announced that if wages increased by more than 11 percent the first nine months of 2017, then employer contributions would decrease an additional 0.5 percent in 2018. The government expects tax revenues to increase HUF 180 billion in 2017 thanks to higher wages. Lower employer contributions and corporate tax rates, however, will deprive the government of some HUF 400 billion in revenues.

November 30th

Tamás Gyárfás resigned as chairman of the Hungarian Swimming Alliance (MÜSZ), a position he had held since 1993. Gyárfás was heavily criticized for failing to provide a professional climate in which Hungarian swimmers can train, and for running the organization in a dictatorial manner and abusing his right to decide who receives state money allocated for athletes. Among his critics were a number of prominent Hungarian swimmers including Olympic champion Katinka Hosszú. It was revealed in December that Gyárfás intends to retain his position as co-chair of the 2017 Budapest swimming world champions as well as his international positions.

December 1

Hungary’s Disaster Management authorities, who took over the responsibility for inspecting and cleaning chimneys in 1,830 settlements in July, officially acknowledged that the acute shortage of chimneysweeps can only be solved by recruiting people engaged in public work after it was unable to fill 1,350 positions necessary to fulfill its mandate. In October the Countrywide Trade Union of Chimneysweeps announced that the nationalization of their profession posed a threat to the inhabitants of Hungary, pointing out that three times as many deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning took place in 2016 than in previous years.