Congress to consider resolution supporting international academic freedom and American universities abroad

A resolution “Supporting international academic freedom and American universities abroad” was submitted to the United States House of Representatives on June 20th, 2017. It has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Whereas American universities and colleges have worked to effectively share knowledge and promote the tradition of academic freedom around the world;

Whereas American universities and colleges operating in other countries have created vibrant academic institutions that are part of the local society in the host countries and also connect local students and faculty to the United States and the world;

Whereas such academic institutions strengthen the peaceful, productive ties between the host countries and the United States and benefit local economies, advancing the na- tional interests of both the United States and the hosting country; Whereas academic freedom is under assault in many parts of the world, among other urgent challenges to fundamental freedoms and universal values; and

Whereas it is essential for the United States Government to support and defend American-accredited academic insti- tutions that are subjected to discrimination, harassment, coercion, unjustified closure or seizure: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) believes that it should be the policy of the United States to support American-accredited aca- demic institutions that are subjected to discrimina- tion or harassment by foreign governments and to respond quickly in the case of the coercion, unjusti- fied closure, or seizure of any such institution; and

(2) urges the Secretary of State to take strong and effective measures to respond to any such treat- ment toward American-accredited academic institutions operating in other countries.