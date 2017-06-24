Budaörs wins landmark case against the state

The Budapest-Capital Regional Court obliged the Hungarian state to pay HUF 765 million (USD 2.75 million) plus interest to the City Council of Budaörs on Friday in the civil lawsuit brought by the latter, reports daily online index.hu.

The Council of Budaörs filed a civil lawsuit against the Hungarian state in May over the so-called “solidarity contribution”, a tax on municipal governments adopted last year in exchange for maintaining nationalized schools formerly operated by city councils. The tax was calculated to bring in approximately HUF 21 billion (USD 75.8 million) of revenue. Budaörs, one of the richest towns in the country, alone would have had to pay 10 percent of the total amount, some HUF 2.1 billion (USD 7.6 million), or 15 percent of the town’s annual budget.

Former Free Democrat (SZDSZ), currently independent Budaörs mayor Tamás Wittinghoff stated that, despite the vast contribution tax, there are no funds to cover the costs of the summer renovation and development of Budaörs schools for which as much as HUF 200 million (USD 722,000) should be made available. The Budaörs city council decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court, the Ombudsman and other Hungarian and European courts in October of last year.

“I am honored to preside over a case like this,” said Judge Lajos Bene in his speech before he declared the court’s decision and thanked the “outstanding professional preparedness” of the counselors of both parties.

“It is hard to hide my happiness,” told mayor Wittinghoff to representatives of the press after the verdict. “I recently started to loose my faith in the workings of the rule of law in Hungary, but today’s verdict is a refreshing exception … [showing that] the state cannot expand beyond its barriers.” Wittinghoff concluded.

The landmark verdict proves that it is possible to win a compensation lawsuit against the state that made a law that caused disproportionate damage. However, the case is far from over, as Friday’s verdict was only partial and not final. The court only decided about the period between January and April of this year, during which time the state unlawfully collected HUF 765 million (USD 2.75 million) in taxes from the Council of Budaörs. The legality of subsequent taxation will be the subject of court proceedings scheduled for 19 January 2018.