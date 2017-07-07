You, too, can do the shuffle all over George Soros’ face!

Just when you thought the Hungarian government’s anti-George Soros propaganda couldn’t be any more contemptuous, reality sets in.

A 444.hu reader sent the daily a picture of Budapest tram 49, where passengers can now experience the thrill of walking all over George Soros’ face.

The posters of Soros’ face (with text that reads, “Let’s not let Soros have the last laugh!”) appear to be glued to the floor of the tram.

444 contacted Antal Rogán’s propaganda ministry to find out whether gluing the posters of the Open Society Foundation’s Soros to the floor of the tram was deliberate or if it’s all just the result of some kind of misunderstanding. The propaganda ministry has yet to respond.