Critics warn judicial appointments proposal gives huge leg-up to party loyalists

A new procedure for appointing judges to a Fidesz-created “administrative court” has raised concerns among critics and experts that the positions could be filled by party loyalists, 444.hu reports.

In 2016, Fidesz attempted to set up a new “administrative court” to hear cases politically inconvenient for the government. Government plans were slightly modified after a scandal erupted, and the Constitutional Court axed provisions from the law in January, 2017.

Now, according to 444.hu, the government wants to tinker with the system for judicial appointments to this court by allowing government officials and employees of governmental ministries to become judges in the court – in a manner which favors party loyalists.

“The government has no intention of filling new courts in 2018 with judges, instead it would fill the spots with officials loyal to the government,” says a source who has long worked in the Hungarian justice system.

Some 200 new judges, to be appointed by the government on the first day of 2018, will reportedly receive their appointments based on a discriminatory point system, the proposal for which was circulated by the justice ministry within the judicial branch and the upper echelons of the government. Applicants from government agencies would receive twice as many points as, say, an applicant who has spent years clerking in courts.

Clerk positions in Hungary are regarded as incubators for would-be judges, and can last anywhere from six to nine years.

The justice ministry’s plan has even generated criticism from the National Judicial Agency (OBH), which itself faces plenty of criticism concerning its independence. The OBH was created in 2011 when Hungary’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition decided to revamp the court system. Tünde Handó, wife of Fidesz MEP József Szájer, was appointed to lead the new agency following a secret vote in parliament. Since taking over the newly-created OBH, Handó herself has been the subject of much criticism for her management of Hungary’s leading judicial authority.

A study of the justice ministry’s judicial appointment plan prepared by the OBH shines light on the discriminatory point system affecting candidates from outside the government.

For example, judicial candidates who have clerked for six to nine years would receive six points for professional work. This can increase to as many as 16 points if the candidate receives positive reviews.

However, a government agency’s in-house legal adviser employed for six years would receive 12 points for professional works, which could increase to as much as 32 points with positive reviews. This disparity has raised criticisms that the point system markedly favors party loyalists.

According to 444.hu, the OBH’s nonpublic study found that candidates coming from public administration, government ministries, and government offices would also receive more favorable treatment than clerks already serving in the justice system.

“It is our position that the [justice ministry’s] proposal cannot be supported on grounds that the procedure to appoint new judges – on several points – places judges and clerks at a disadvantage,” the internal study concludes.

The OBH has requested the government’s consultation and cooperation in changing the problematic points of the proposal. This is especially noteworthy when one considers that Handó, wife of a prominent Fidesz MP and close personal friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s wife Anikó Lévai, is not a figure known for being vocal in her criticism of the ruling party.

Another source in the court system told 444.hu that Hungary’s court system is already rather closed, and that it would not hurt to bring on judges with experience in public administration, but that it would be problematic to hire individuals who have no training or experience as judges.

“I am not sure how a government official that has been socialized to carry out [the government’s] orders will be able to make the attitude adjustment to that of an independent judge,” the source said.

Special courts for inconvenient cases

Last August, 444.hu reported on the government’s plan to establish the special court for the purposes of hearing cases that – for political or economic reasons – are inconvenient for the government. According to the plan, the government would stack the new court with party loyalists.

These Fidesz-stacked public administration courts would have been responsible for rendering decisions on cases ranging from freedom of information requests to legal disputes in the tax authority, media authority, the economic competition agency, and public procurement committee.

Such a special court would be tasked with deciding, for example, whether businessman Lőrinc Mészáros really is winning all the public procurements he applies for, whether film commissioner Andy Vajna is really buying up all the rural radio stations and newspapers, whether it should be a secret that the country’s leaders are directing public funds to their family members, or whether referendums can be held on issues on which the government would rather not consult with the public.

The plan to create the court was challenged by the OBH. Back then, legal scholar Zoltán Fleck told 444.hu that creating special courts is not unheard of in autocratic regimes. For example, Fleck discussed how similar military courts were created under Franco’s fascist dictatorship in Spain. The idea was that politically sensitive cases would be delegated to these special courts, while “normal” courts would be able to preserve their independence.