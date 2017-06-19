Cross-section of Hungarian society issues call for action

“I came because I thought we are going to do something but for one and a half hours they’ve only been talking,” said a man in the crowd. By the time the organizers got around to organizing discussion and action groups, many demonstrators had already left Sunday evening’s “movement organizational” meeting in Budapest’s Március 15 square. The groups were organized according to four main themes in an effort to find effective means of civil opposition. The first concerned elections, including two-round elections, electoral reform and preventing electoral fraud. The second concerned freer media capable of serving as a check on authority. The third centered on new opportunities and means to replace the depleted interest groups. The four urged that the movement make efforts to curb politics that target the vulnerable.

Among those participating in the discussions were former Politics Can Be Different (LMP) MP Gábor Vágó, political and civil activist Márton Gulyás, legal expert Péter Heindl, Central European University graduate student and protest spokesperson Dániel Berg, Tanítanék (I Would Teach) representative Katalin Törley and Igazgyöngy Alapítvány (True Pearl Foundation) director and educator Nóra L. Ritók.

“Our goal is to bring about a supportive movement together with you that, through communal work, helps those who act in the interest of renewing public morals,” wrote the organizers on the “Now is the time for action” Facebook event page.

Before separating into the four discussion groups, a number of speakers addressed the crowd about the protests, the crimes of the National System of Cooperation (NER) and the new initiative.

Hungarian Helsinki Committee co-chair Márta Pardavi spoke, for example, about the importance of moral people taking responsibility in society, and assured those attending that Helsinki would continue to protect people who are attacked for standing up for what is right. The crowd erupted into applause when she said her organization will not fulfill the terms of the new NGO civil society law, which she called unlawful. She announced that 217 organizations were already backing the “The Civilization” initiative.

Stage designer and National Minimum Program founder Péter Horgás spoke not only about the crimes of the Orbán system but also about the inability to bring about change. “We ourselves maintain this ‘progressively facist-like regime’ with our apathy and our fear,” he said. Now was the time for action because the 2018 elections were nearing with their “endless provocation.”

Autonomous Regional Trade Union president Andrea Varga stressed the obstruction of interest groups, and she too noted that people are responsible for communal things. “We both play a role and have tasks in public life, and if that is politics, then all of us must politicize,” she said.

Journalism student Kristóf Tarnay said: “There is no media freedom because the real facts do not reach the majority of people.” He said it was important to support what was left of the fact-based media even though the county newspapers had been purchased by Mediaworks tied to Lőrinc Mészáros, the friend of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Gábor Vágó spoke about the depravation of education and health-care and about the country’s “scandalously low wages.” He briefly characterized the current situation by saying that “a good number of politicians are shitting on our heads.” He agreed with Horgas that “the biggest enemy is not the party state but apathy and resignation.”

Other speakers included former National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) whistleblower András Horváth and Dialogue for Hungary co-chair and Budapest 14th district (Zugló) mayor Gergely Karácsony, as well as independent MP Márta Demeter.

At one point, a man with a megaphone calling the Fundamental Law invalid disrupted the event until police led him away. The traditional part of the demonstration was followed by a community mobilization, at which numerous people were given the opportunity to speak briefly. A person by the name of József Takács, who introduced himself as a former believer in ex-Socialist prime minister and Democratic Coalition (DK) founder Ferenc Gyurcsány, said “we need to start to form a communal civil alliance.” He called on candidates not to run in 2018 as “party politicians.”

Others, including the president of the Szentendre-Danube Bend chapter of the Hungarian-Israeli Fraternal Order Cultural Assocation, János Vajda, expressed their opinion that it is necessary to be active in the countryside. “In autumn we are going to the countryside. The key is how to create action groups in local communities,” said Gábor Vágo who, in his role as moderator, pointed out that only parliament could change the electoral system, and that until it did “we have to win according to its rules.” The secretary of the Anti-Corruption Alliance (Kellesz) said it was necessary to field candidates capable of defeating the “state party candidates,” and wherever a party candidate could not defeat the Fidesz candidate, he or she should run as a civilian “and we will support them with all of our strength.”

Vágo said anyone who believes the goal of the 2018 election is to change the Trianon borders acts in “the most pointless manner possible.” He called attention to the fact that of the nine system changes to affect Hungary over the past century, eight were bloody, seeming to imply that bringing down NER would somehow involve bloodshed.

Homeless political scientist Kálmán Sütő called for the banning of “gangster parties,” including ruling party Fidesz. CEU protest spokesman Dániel Berg said it was important for the political opposition to have at least one but rather two monitors in all 11,000 electoral districts.

Heindl said the most important goal was modifying the electoral system, adding that it was necessary to pressure the government “in a non-violent manner.” Heindl believes two-stage elections are needed and that the 2018 parliamentary election would provide the most important element of proportional representation. After a few months the parliament would dissolve itself and call new elections on the basis of a proportional electoral system, said Heindl.

Mrs. Márta Bolba Román warned that if the opposition is very fragmented, Fidesz could win even four-fifths of the parliament mandates, citing herself as an example. A Fidesz candidate had won the April 23 Budapest District 8 by-election because the two independent candidates, László “Dopeman” Pityinger and herself, succeeded in destroying each other. “We must avoid fielding too many candidates. We need a coordinated start, with democratic opposition candidates. If we can bring this about then we can win the election” she said.

“Today it is not possible to hold a free and democratic election,” said Márton Gulyás. The spiritual rector of the Common Country Movement said all parties needed to cooperate on comprehensive electoral reform.

As to why there were no primary elections, Vágó acknowledged that the political will was lacking on the part of the parties. When asked whether far-right Jobbik would be included among the other parties, Vágó said “you have to ask (Jobbik chairman) Gábor Vona.” He said a Facebook community was not sufficient, and it was necessary to go to the pubs and speak to people.