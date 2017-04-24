“Is everyone an enemy?” – Hungarian academic writes open letter to Viktor Orbán

“I will leave Fidesz. It is that simple.” – Máté Matolcsi

Translation of open letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán by Máté Matolcsi published in conservative daily online mandiner.hu on April 21, 2017.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

In recent days a number of right-wing intellectuals and public figures (László Csaba, Géza Jeszenszky, Miklós Király, Tamás Kovács, Katalin Lukácsi, Gábor Pósfai, László Sólyom, Diána Ürge-Vorsatz) have expressed criticism and their concern in connection with the government’s latest actions. I am glad that these opinions were made so openly, and now I myself will join them as an intellectual who also has strong right-wing roots. I ask that you judge the merits of what I write below. As the same time, I hope it will encourage and embolden others to make their voices heard.

In short, there are only two things to which I wish to react from the Prime Minister’s Sunday radio interview.

The first is that “those who were hidden so far have now come to light.” Well, I’ve come to light as well. It’s true, I was not always hidden, given that I was chased by mounted police in 2006, shot by water cannon at Oktogon in 2007, and now I am once again out in the streets (I ask that there be no discharging of weapons and that we not sink to that level). A friend of mine who is also an academician has also come to light, who, in 2002, drove a thousand kilometers to Hungary from abroad as requested by the Prime Minister in order to cast a single vote!

So now we are the enemies of the homeland? Is everyone an enemy? Is everyone an enemy? Believe me, Mr. Prime Minister, not one of us was paid by George Soros. We simply went out to the square to protest against the CEU law, as well as against the law on civil organizations.

Because whether things are right-wing or left-wing, if things get to the point where we cannot look our children in the eye, cannot look our friends in the eye if we support these things, then it is easy to figure out what will happen: I will leave Fidesz. It is that simple. And judging from what those listed above are saying, I am not at all alone. And it would be worthwhile to consider, Mr. Prime Minister, that if you lose your hinterland, how long will you be able to still govern? It is worth it?

The other is that “Hungarian academics, scientists, university professors, and teachers are not speaking out for their universities to receive the same rights that George Soros’s university enjoys in Hungary, but rather are standing up for George Soros to retain his privileges. There is obviously a reason for this, that we will need to understand.”

I would like to provide you with concrete help. The easiest way to understand this is to ask, Mr. Prime Minister! I would gladly tell you, but there are even more authentic individuals than myself. Ask MTA [Hungarian Academy of Sciences] president László Lovász, or his predecessor József Pálinkás, or brain researcher Tamás Freud, or anyone whose words you trust, and who still dares to express his true opinion. And I ask that you not take my advice the wrong way, but rather as an entirely constructive proposal, as I intend it to be. Because perhaps it would be useful to the country, Mr. Prime Minister, if you asked the opinion of more credible people. A lot more. (Disgression: In general it would be useful to listen to one another’s opinion with good intentions, and to ignore war-like rhetoric.)

Dear Mr. Prime Minister! I have always loved living in this country. Everything keeps me here. I have only twice found myself in a foul mood: in 2006-2007, and now. Please consider the above.

Regards,

Máté Matolcsi

Mathematician and MTA doctor