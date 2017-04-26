Fidesz begs EPP to have mercy on them

(The quotes from this article are translated from Hungarian to English. However, it is not known whether the original letter was written in English and translated into Hungarian by Népszava.)

Online daily nepszava.hu got its hands on a letter authored by Fidesz MEPs to the rest of their European People’s Party (EPP) delegation in the European Parliament, one day before the EP debates “ the situation in Hungary” and only days before the EPP meets to decide what to do with Fidesz.

The authors of the letter, in an appeal to the center-right EPP not to follow through on rumors that they will kick Fidesz out of the group, write that Fidesz and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are the vanguard of political innovation, and attribute their domestic popularity to a constant consultation they have conducted with the Hungarian public.

According to Népszava, the authors list all their political successes since 2010, including Hungary’s economic success [sic], the adoption of the Fundamental Law, and the defense of the Schengen border.

“Our daring and often unconventional solutions make us, and especially Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the target of constant attacks,” the authors write.

“We aren’t perfect, and we don’t always succeed, but we are flexible and are ready to engage in a dialogue about the future of our country and Europe. This is why Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided to join us for the debate that addresses issues that are important to us. We have always felt that meetings are a better form of conflict resolution than one-sided statements, the application of double standards, the promulgation of baseless news, or the acceptance of unchallenged accusations from the opposition,” the authors write.

“We would like to strengthen the notion that our party and prime minister are committed to Europe. We criticize European institutions and actions for the sake of improving them. We do this so that we can survive the blows. We stand very far from the camp which is working on destroying Europe. We believe that the European Union must undergo considerable change in order to address the challenges that stand before it. In the spirit of The Rome Declaration, we wish to take part in the vibrant debate regarding the rethinking of Europe, just as presidential candidate Macron has suggested.”

According to Fidesz MEPs, Hungary and its government have always respected the rules of the EU, and all issues that have arisen in the past were settled to the satisfaction of both Hungary and the European Commission.

“We are members of the club, and have accepted the benefits and burdens of this membership,” the authors write.

The Fidesz MEPs defended Hungary’s controversial national consultations, crackdowns on NGOs, and even Lex CEU. Regarding Hungary’s “Let’s Stop Brussels” propaganda campaign, the MEPs argue that straight talk is needed for a “vibrant and diverse political debate.” According to the MEPs, this is a tactic that is even employed by the Hungarian opposition.

The Hungarians are pro-EU, the authors write, before attributing this fact to the open and frank debate sparked by the national consultation.

Regarding Lex CEU, the authors write the government does not intend to close any university, and that it only wanted to create a level playing field in higher education.

In closing, the Fidesz MEPs repeat their earlier statement that, “We have made mistakes, we aren’t perfect, and we are ready to be corrected. And this is why we need open and straight meetings.”