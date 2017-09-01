Former Socialist MP Márta Demeter has joined LMP parliamentary group

Márta Demeter was elected to parliament on the Hungarian Socialist Party’s (MSZP) party list in 2014. In January 2017, Demeter announced she had stepped out of MSZP’s parliamentary delegation and resigned her party membership, but would hold on to her seat in parliament. On Friday, in an interview given to Index.hu, Demeter announced she would be joining LMP’s parliamentary group as an independent MP.

“MSZP is incapable of reaching and respectably representing the majority of society because it has shown time and time again that it has left its voters by the wayside to collaborate with Fidesz,” Demeter told Index.

“LMP has changed in a positive direction. Their parliamentary group operates professionally, and I like the intensity and commitment with which they work. They constantly challenge the government’s exploits and looting,” she said.

According to Demeter, LMP is a trustworthy solution for disenchanted MSZP voters who do not want to compromise their values by voting for the Socialist party.

On what she thinks about a recent poll that suggests an LMP-Momentum-Együtt-Párbeszéd coalition could receive 16 percent of the vote, Demeter said any such cooperation would be contingent on ruling out the involvement of “those who serve the continued existence of the Orbán system.”

When pressed to explain who she was referring to, Demeter responded: “MSZP.”

“It’s abundantly clear to MSZP’s voters that MSZP is prepared to collaborate and support Fidesz’s place in power if there are personal or business interests to be gained. This is unacceptable and represents the betrayal of MSZP’s voters and activists,” she said.