Government scales back public work program

Fifteen percent fewer people were employed in public work in June than a year earlier according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.

The dramatic decrease is largely due to pressure put on the government by employers’ organizations that argue the controversial program actually contributes to Hungary’s already serious labor shortage. According to a study by research organization Policy Agenda, while the number of employed people in the primary labor market has increased over the past year, the growth doesn’t account for some 40,000 fewer people now employed by the public work program.

According to the Interior Ministry, the average monthly number of public workers in June fell to 184,000 from 246,000 the same time in 2016. Data from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) indicates this amounts to 172,000 people in the first half of this year compared to 201,000 in the first half of last year, a decrease of some 15 percent.

In light of an increase of some 77,000 employed people since June last year, it could be assumed that much of the 15 percent decrease in public workers entered the labor market. But a look at the regional distribution of changes in employment numbers shows that many who were taken off public work have not joined the workforce.

Region Change in number of employed people (2017, second quarter/2016, second quarter) Change in number of public workers (2017, second quarter/2016, second quarter) Central Hungary +18,300 people –6,000 people Central Transdanubia +13,700 people –3,000 people West Transdanubia +18,100 people –2,000 people South Transdanubia –2,100 people –5,000 people North Hungary +6,900 people –7,000 people North Alföld +19,600 people –12,000 people South Alföld +2,300 people -5,000 people Entire country +76,900 people -40,000 people

According to the KSH, some 60 percent of the total decrease of 40,000 public workers in the past year took place in Hungary’s poorer eastern regions, while the more developed regions of Central Hungary contributed only a 15 percent decrease. 35 percent of the decrease came from Western Hungary.

When compared to the regional increases in employment over the year, the data shows that the eastern counties are showing a net loss in employed people. While eastern Hungary was responsible for 60 percent of the decrease in public workers, it contributed only 37 percent to the increase in employed people. As the Policy Agenda study notes, in the eight counties in Hungary’s east, some 14,000 employed people were added over the year but 19,000 lost employment through the public work program.

This shows that while the government is deconstructing its massive public labor program (at its peak the program employed 200-220,000 people on average), not all those who lose their jobs are being absorbed by the growing economy.

While the size of the program has been dramatically reduced since last year, the government has allocated it substantially more money: HUF 325 billion (USD 1.26 billion) compared to HUF 269 billion last year. According to budget data, some HUF 250 billion will likely be spent this year on the program, while HUF 40 billion was reallocated in the middle of this year for supporting employment and job training programs. This still leaves around HUF 35 billion earmarked for the program to spend on other, potentially unrelated projects.

Hungary’s employment statistics have been substantially bolstered by the public work program but the workers were typically paid well below minimum wage, and often became trapped in those jobs as a primary occupation, rather than as a temporary safety net as most such social programs are designed. With the sudden and dramatic contraction of the program, many workers, especially in Hungary’s impoverished east, could find themselves with nowhere to go.