Gov’t reportedly working on proposal to limit who can serve as a public official

Index.hu reports it has obtained documents which suggest the government is planning to introduce new requirements for those wishing to serve as government officials. These requirements would pertain to government ministry officials, undersecretaries, deputy undersecretaries, executive directors and directors of state institutions, agency heads, public administration officials, and foreign ministry officials.

According to the proposal, which reportedly originates from Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár and Minister of Justice László Trócsányi, those seeking to fill the aforementioned positions must have either a law degree or special master’s degree in public administration from the government’s favorite university, the National University of Public Service (NKE), currently run by Rector András Patyi (who is also chairman of the National Election Committee).

Index reports that this move would apply to all personnel currently filling these positions, giving them until 2023 to meet the requirements. The proposal reportedly states that “programs started in 2017 and 2018 could be finished by 2021-2022”.

The state-studies master’s program at the NKE currently takes five years to complete, but already having a degree could reduce this to 3-4 years if previously obtained credits can be applied.

According to Index, several ministries oppose the plan, and the Ministry of Rural Development recommended that the current heads of the ministry be granted preferential treatment in applying to NKE’s master’s program. This suggestion was supported by the proposal’s authors.

Index also reports that the proposal was discussed during high-level government meetings on at least two occasions in August, and consists of two parts. The first part, concerning the introduction of a state sciences educational program in public administration, could be implemented by government decree. The second part, which would require a master’s degree in government administration, would have to be voted on in parliament.

According to Index, one of the documents justifies the proposal by claiming that “[t]he state and the government’s role in resolving social and economic programs is increasing around the world. State-building, good and effective governance, and serving the public good has taken on an increasingly important role in defending the national interest.”

It is in this spirit, the document suggests, that the state sciences educational program should be required for those seeking career advancement in public administration.

Another version of the proposal obtained by Index suggests that job candidates for municipal clerks with NKE degrees in public administration should be given preferential treatment in hiring.

In February, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave an interview to the NKE’s university newspaper in which he claimed that officials, be they state or local, should take part in the program.

“We need to train public administration officials who, aside from their professional knowledge, are committed to representing the national interest, behave morally, and are dedicated to serving the public,” Orbán reportedly said.