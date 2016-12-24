Hundreds queue for hours in Budapest’s Blaha Lujza for free food

Few things reveal the extent of poverty in Hungary than the photograph published on Saturday by the Foundation for Food and Life.

The foundation advertised its traditional Christmas food distribution for 11 am the morning of Saturday, December 24th. Despite freezing temperatures and occasional freezing rain, people began queueing for the food distribution eight hours ahead of time.

“The tents have yet to be erected, but there is already a line in the Blaha Lujza square. People have been gathering here since 3 am. We announced the food distribution for 11 am.”

That people would brave freezing temperatures and freezing rain speaks volumes about the magnitude of poverty in Hungary, reported 24.hu, whose coverage of the event included the following statistics:

42.2 percent of Hungarian children under the age of 7 live in poverty

130,000 Hungarian children face continuous deprivation, of which 50,000 regularly go hungry.

110,000 children live in households where there is no bathroom. 150,000 live in households where there is no WC.

200,000 living in households where there is no electricity.

4,000 children have no official address

44 percent of Hungarian society has no savings.

Those without official addresses receive no public assistance. Contrary to government propaganda, poverty in Hungary is not decreasing, but continually growing. A sociological study prepared by the Hungarian Academy of Science (MTA) this year shows Hungary performing poorly in comparison to other Visegrád 4 countries.

The foundation posted the following video of the food distribution:

