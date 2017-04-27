Hungarian media, politicians react to Orbán’s Brussels trip

Fidesz officials and media outlets close to the government have praised Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for successfully “defending” Hungary during his appearance at the European Parliament Wednesday, while de-emphasizing the importance of the European Commission’s decision to send a letter of formal notice to Hungary over amendments to its higher education law, the first step in an infringement procedure.

“Viktor Orbán: I came to defend my homeland” read a headline in government-allied daily newspaper Magyar Idők on Thursday morning.

Orbán’s chief of staff János Lázár echoed this sentiment nearly word-for-word in his weekly press conference Thursday when he declared that Orbán and the government defended the country’s interests, noting that if Orbán had not traveled to Brussels they would have “washed the floor with us”.

“The Hungarian prime minister once again had to defend Hungary in Brussels,” wrote pro-Fidesz online tabloid 888.hu, under the hyperlink Orbán washed the floor with Brussels.

Government-controlled and allied media is also making the case that Orbán enjoys plenty of support from his colleagues in Brussels.

“Everyone calm down: we are not alone in the Union,” wrote 888.hu, pointing out that ethnic Hungarian MEPs from Romania, MEPs from Poland, and British MEP Nigel Farage all supported Orbán’s position during the debate.

Like Orbán himself during his trip to the European Parliament, the government and pro-Fidesz media made sure to emphasize the role of the Open Society Foundation’s George Soros in Hungary’s troubled politics.

“Everyone can see that it’s not about higher education but about George Soros’ fate, not the interests of higher education but those of a speculator have come under threat,” Lázár told the press.

At the same time, government officials have made an effort to rhetorically minimize the importance of the European Commission’s legal action against Hungary.

“Hungary belongs among the countries against whom the European Commission has initiated rather few infringement procedures,” member of Parliament and Fidesz Vice-President Gergely Gulyás told Inforadio on Thursday.

Some opposition media, on the other hand, saw the Brussels visit—where MEPs heavily criticized Orbán, and the Commission announced its infringement proceeding—as a triumph for those who oppose the prime minister’s illiberal democracy model. “Orbán went until the wall, and then hit it,” read a headline in left-wing newspaper Népszava.

The Commission’s decision to demand answers on narrow legal questions regarding the higher education law elicited some disappointed reactions, however.

“I’m sorry, but in the end these are just shameful theaters of legitimation of an illiberal regime,” tweeted Viktor Szigetvári, an opposition politician and chairman of the National Political Council of the Együtt (Together) Party.