“Russia is still far away!”” – Hungarian protesters hold satirical “peace march”

“We’ve come here to take back the street. To take back the street from the 10 or 20 people who have been vandalizing the city center for the past few weeks. They assaulted police and set fire to public buildings, all so that billions of illegal migrants can be settled here! Finally there is a country in Europe that proudly dares to undertake the destruction of the ridiculous democracy. The direction is good but Russia is still far away!” – Gergely Kovács, chairman Two-tailed Dog Party (MKKP).

Holding satirical signs proclaiming “Down with education!”, “Build a narrow-gauge railroad to Moscow!”, and “Let’s send the message to Russia that we miss them!”, some 4000 people attended a mock demonstration on Saturday. The satirical event was the brainchild of Hungary’s Two-Tailed Dog Party (in Hungarian the word for “tail” also denotes the male sex organ), the same party that raised tens of millions of forints in 2016 through crowdfunding to put up billboards across the country ridiculing the government’s xenophobic campaign under way at the time.

Parodying the pro-government “peace marches” of 2014, the mock protesters marched “against ourselves and foreign agents similar to us” from Oktogon to Blaha Lujza square behind a banner featuring the colors of the Russian flag and proclaiming “We will not be a colony” in Hungarian and Russian.

“We’ve come here to take back the street,” MKKP’s Kovács told the crowd. “To take back the street from the 10 or 20 people who have been vandalizing the city center for the past few weeks. They assaulted police and set fire to public buildings, all so that billions of illegal migrants can be settled here!”

Kovács encouraged the government to continue down the road on which it had started.

“Finally there is a country in Europe that proudly dares to undertake the destruction of the ridiculous democracy. The direction is good but Russia is still far away!”

He expressed outrage over the fact that a number of hospitals had yet to be converted into football stadiums, and that people are still receiving pensions despite the government confiscating the private pension funds back in 2011. He hoped they would aggravate themselves sufficiently to attack Brussels in the end.

In open ridicule of 2016 Knight’s Cross-winning Fidesz publicists András Bencsik and Zsolt Bajer, Kovács delivered an impassioned speech demanding that violence, incitement and aggression be used against foreign migrants with the exception of Hungarian migrants.

“Enough of foreign migrants! Hungary is for Hungarian migrants, damn it!” exclaimed Kovács.

“Enough of the European Union, and of the many thousands of billions of forints in subsidies!”

The “peace march for the government and Russia” was announced on the “Illiberal Pride” Facebook group page last week:

We’ve had enough of ourselves and the foreign agents similar to us who betray our homeland several times a day.

Enough of the druggie liberal communist anarchists rabble.

Enough of pseudo civil activists transported from abroad by Soros, who spread different kinds of disease and doesn’t respect our culture!

Enough of everybody who doesn’t belong to Fidesz!

Enough of the EU stuffing our country full of money!

Enough of free speech!

Enough of the fact that opposition media still exists!

Enough of the fact that we are still holding elections!

Enough of this idiocy called democracy!

(We) are taking to the streets against ourselves to show ourselves where our place is. It’s for sure that it is not Hungary.

The march leaves from Oktogon where we will gather in the shape of a five-pointed communist star as a way of expressing our prayer for the only true country, Russia.

Demonstrators will be given free airplane tickets from wherever they come.

The announcement prompted the pro-government, government-funded CÖF (Civil Összefogás Forum) to warn its supporters that fake news of a peace march was circulating.

“If we organize a peace march, then we will indicate our intention in the usual method in the press, the media, and circular letters,” reads the announcement on the organization’s website, soliciting all of two comments.

The satirical peace march follows in the wake of last Saturday’s outdoor protest/music festival in Budapest’s Szabadság (Freedom) square. Both events marked a radical departure from more traditional protests.