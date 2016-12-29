Hungary to borrow USD 26.7 billion in 2017

Hungary intends to borrow HUF 7.844 trillion forints (USD 26.7 billion) in 2017 announced Minister of National Economy Mihály Varga and National Debt Center (ÁKK) CEO György Barcza, reports napi.hu.

Part of the borrowings will be used to pay off EUR 1.7 billion worth of international bonds, a EUR 600 million loan, and some HUF 39 billion worth of domestic bonds denominated in euros are scheduled to coming due in 2017.

Nearly half the new state financing will be used to pay off HUF 3.695 trillion worth of domestic forint-based treasury bonds.

Varga said that depending on the actual GDP figures for 2017, Hungary’s national debt could fall to under 74 percent of GDP. He said that state securities held by Hungarians now amounted to 20 percent of total national debt whereas in 2010 this was only 2 percent.

He said that whereas six years ago 60 percent of Hungary’s national deficit was funded with borrowings denominated in foreign currencies, this would be decreased to just over 25 percent in 2017, depending on market conditions.

It was announced that the government plans to borrow some EUR 1.2 billion in 2017, of which EUR 1 billion would be in the form of euro-denominated bonds to be issued in 2017.

In addition, the government plans to sell some HUF 4.395 trillion worth of treasury bonds domestically.

He announced that the government expected to sell some HUF 62 billion (USD 210 million) worth of settlement bonds and domestic euro-denominated bonds (PEMÁK).

After receiving fiscal transfers from the European Union amounting to some EUR 4.9 billion, in December the government reallocated HUF 600 billion (USD 2 billion) of the budget for 2016, distributing HUF 70 billion to hospitals, HUF 48 billion to pensioners, and using HUF 47 billion to recapitalize the state-owned Eximbank (which, under the third Orbán government, has been turned into a kind of private bank for members of the prime minister’s inner circle with which to purchase media outlets and real estate–ed.).

Government plans to decrease VAT on certain foodstuffs in 2017 would deprive the government of some HUF 80 billion in revenues.

Varga said that low interest rates meant that the government could finance the terms of the EUR 10 billion loan from Russia with which to finance the development of two reactors at the Paks Atomic Energy Plant, and that Hungary might avail itself of the opportunity to repay the loan earlier, but that the government had yet to call down a significant part of the loan.

(Varga offered no explanation why the government called down part of the EUR 10 billion loan in 2016 when construction is not scheduled to start for several years-ed.)

Varga said the sale of controversial residency bonds that has enabled off-shore companies linked to senior Fidesz politician Antal Rogán to reap hundreds of millions of euros at the expense of the Hungarian Treasury would continue through the end of March.

Varga said that proceeds from the sale of state ground at public auction were used in 2016 to fund government operations as well as to bought back treasury notes issued earlier at higher rates of interest.

Varga said discussions were underway between NGM and AKK over the issuance of a new, two-year treasury bond, and that future borrowings would be primarily in forints.