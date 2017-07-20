Jewish leader pleads with Orbán, Netanyahu to stand up to hate

President of the Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz) András Heisler pleaded with both Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stand up against hate in his speech before the two leaders in Mazsihisz’s Budapest headquarters Wednesday, reports 444.hu.

“The linguistic and visual tools of the governmental billboard campaign raised bad memories among Jews and as a result, Jews in Hungary started to fear,” said Heisler, referring to the Hungarian government’s latest ad campaign that depicts the Hungarian-born Jewish-American philanthropist and billionaire George Soros. The ads have been criticized as anti-Semitic, resembling hate propaganda of 1930s Germany.

Heisler urged Orbán to “help transform Hungary into a community, where power means respecting each other’s values,” and asked Orbán to contribute to Hungary becoming a hate-free society.

Turning to Netanyahu, Heisler said the Hungarian Jewish community was shocked by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ reaction after Israeli Ambassador to Hungary Yossi Amrani called for an end to the controversial ad campaign. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructed Amrani to revoke his statement, and issued a clarification stating Israel’s support for Hungary’s posture against Soros – something which caused pain to Hungary’s Jewish community, Heisler said.

Orbán also spoke, saying the “invasion” threatening Europe must be stopped, and that Hungary’s and Israel’s strong national identity and their fight against subversive forces, namely Near-Eastern terrorism, connects the two countries.

Before Netanyahu’s arrival, many of the controversial anti-Soros ads suddenly disappeared from the streets, despite Netanyahu’s prior legitimization of Orbán’s campaign through the statement issued by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs a week earlier. Although widely seen as a gesture to Netanyahu’s right-wing constituency in Israel (who also have hard feelings against Soros because of his financial support for numerous NGOs that advocate for a free Palestine and criticize Israel’s settlement policy), the Foreign Ministry’s statement was viewed by supporters of the Fidesz government as proof that the ad campaign was not anti-Semitic.

Netanyahu arrived in Budapest on Monday and in addition to meeting Hungarian Jewish leaders, he will meet with representatives of the Visegrád Four countries (Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland).