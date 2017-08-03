KGBéla cannot be accused of spying against the EU, says his attorney

The attorney of Béla “KGBéla” Kovács the Jobbik politician and member of the European Parliament accused of spying on the EU for Russia, claims his client cannot be accused of spying, reports government-tied daily Magyar Idők.

István Szikinger claims that during the time of Kovács’s alleged spying, the Hungarian penal code did not designate spying on the European Union as a form of espionage. Szikinger also argued that Hungarian prosecutors had yet to present any evidence that his client had conducted intelligence activities in the pay of a foreign country.

According to Szikinger, Hungary’s Constitution Protection Office neglected to warn Kovács that he might be in touch with persons suspected of being spies despite keeping him under surveillance since 2009, according to investigative materials disclosed to Szikinger.

Kovács came to the public’s attention in 2014 when the Constitution Protection Office filed a report against him after the office discovered during a separate investigation that Kovács was in connection with a former KGB operator who still works for Russian intelligence.

Kovács is also accused of budget fraud and public document forgery for contracting interns to work for collecting EUR 28,000 (USD 33,120) from the EU to cover the costs of interns who, in fact, never appeared in Brussels. The cases are being investigated together.

The failure of Hungarian authorities to indict Kovács after so long an investigation raises the suspicion that the Hungarian government is primarily interested in using the investigation to embarrass Jobbik in the run up to next year’s general election.