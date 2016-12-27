Mediaworks sacks local editors over Orbán Christmas interview scandal

Mediaworks has sacked the senior editors of the print and digital editions of the Fehér Megyei Hírlap (Fehér County Newspaper) following the publication of a Christmas interview with prime minister Viktor Orbán featuring fabricated text.

The interview, which appeared in the print edition of the newspaper the day before Christmas under the title “We are making the country victorious” (“Győsztessé tesszük az országot”), contains unauthorized statements intended to suggest that the prime minister is a hypocrite.

The modified text appears a to have escaped the attention of the editors responsible for the print and digital editions, at least three of whom have been sacked, according to index.hu.

Veszprémkukac.hu reports that F. Bernadette Németh, D. Zoltán Zajácz, Csilla Hajnal, Ernő Klecska, and Gábor Földesi were sacked after being interviewed by a ten member panel on Tuesday whose position was that the newspaper had been sabotaged by its own senior editors. The newspaper only confirmed to index.hu that three of the five individuals in question had been sacked.

One of the individuals in question told veszpremkukac.hu the article was modified after the editors had put the newspaper to bed. presumably by someone familiar with how the newspaper is edited and produced, and that the computer and username used to modify the article had been identified. As the employee in question was on holiday at the time, the computer is being examined to determine the identity of the person who modified the article just before it was sent to the printers.