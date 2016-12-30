Meet Hungarian social worker and Richter Golden Mother award recipient Gyöngyi Mester

Translation prepared by Justin Spike.

She organized a maintenance crew with unemployed laborers so that the unlivable apartments of poor families could be renovated, and the workers themselves wouldn’t have to do completely unfamiliar work under the title of “public work.” She organizes group activities for unemployed people in their fifties who have lost hope and self respect, so that they can get back to work. She’s worked for 30 years in the social sector and it doesn’t seem that it has tired her out yet. She is Gyöngyi Mester, one of this year’s winners of the Richter Golden Mother (Aranyanyu) award.

Imagine you are required to regularly appear as a job seeker at your district’s employment counselor. Can you imagine how much you would have to love your counselor if years later you keep going back to her, even if you are no longer unemployed? I don’t think so. But that is what happens at the Kispest Social Services Center, formerly the Kispest Family Support and Child Welfare Center, where former clients so loved their employment counselor Gyöngyi Mester that they are still going back to see her to this day.

From 2005-2014 it was required for a certain segment of job seekers to avail themselves of the assistance of an employment counselor. One such group consisted of middle-aged people who fell out of the job market not long before retirement, practically placing them into the “hopeless” category of job seekers. Gyöngyi Mester, now 48, began working with them 16 years ago at the Kispest family assistance center, and this year she received the Richter Aranyanyu award for her work.

“I realized that peers can strengthen each other”

“When they got to me, my clients were tired, embittered people who had for years worked with esteem in places that had suddenly released them. After something like that it’s understandable that they didn’t believe that anybody would have any use for them,” said Gyöngyi about her work.

We met on an average workday in the middle of the labyrinth of Kispest block houses, at the family assistance center. She began her work with individual client consultations, but soon began simultaneously organizing group activities, and not just because of her superior time management.

“We’re talking about people of similar age, all of which live in the district and struggle with similar problems of employment and in their private lives as well. I believe that they strengthen each other if they see that they are not the only ones in a difficult situation,” she said of her launching the group activities program. It currently meets once a week on Tuesdays in a room at the Kispest family assistance center.

Nothing extraordinary happens during the activities. They talk about current events, they celebrate upcoming holidays, and sometimes they prepare a cauldron of beef stew in places easily reached by public transit, most often Csepel and Pestszentlőrinc. Still, Gyöngyi Mester thinks that this is exactly what is needed to turn things around for a job seeker over 50 who has lost their vitality, is often bitter, and usually lives alone.

“These are the most basic steps to get them in the kind of mental state where they would want to apply for work anywhere,” she said.

The Maintenance Crew

The indefatigable employment counselor’s other innovation might be the reform of the public work program. The point of the Maintenance Crew is to place those job seekers recruited into the public work program from the employment office possessing construction or technical skills into temporary jobs renovating the apartments of disadvantaged families involved with the family assistance center, all through the framework of the public work program.

The idea came from Gyöngyi Mester who observed the following problem: on one hand, public work often placed people into jobs that did not fit their skills and so their acquired routines and knowledge slowly diminished along with their self-confidence. On the other hand, she met with clients in the family assistance center who often lived in unhealthy conditions at home but had no money for essential renovations. These two problems were simultaneously solved by Gyöngyi’s idea, which she managed to get approved by the district government and the non-profit company responsible for overseeing the district’s public work activities.

“Right when we came up with the program, there were four or five painters looking for work from the employment center. Since then we’ve gotten an electrician and a plumber, but a big part of the program is based on the painters. Although the public employment office employs the crew members, they work together with us. We measure how much and what kind of work they should do on an apartment, and account for how much it will cost. Their labor fee relates to the wage of public workers, and the material costs alone are covered by the affected family,” Mester explained. It sometimes happens that a part of the material costs are taken over to help a few families, for which they use the project’s yearly operating budget.

Employment counselor ars poetica

“There was a mother of three who wanted to move into a newly allocated district apartment. We were pressed for time, they had to move, and she came to us in a desperate state saying that she couldn’t solve the situation as her children were young and she was working and couldn’t paint the apartment alone. The apartment really was in a horrible state, it was moldy, the plaster was falling off, the windows were falling apart. We were quickly able to help her put the apartment in order.”

This was, according to Mester, the most hopeless situation the Maintenance Crew was able to solve. But from an employment point of view, the employment counselor has small yet all the more important success stories.

“It happened that a client of mine, before their retirement, had finished a massage therapy education program, and had earlier led exercise training sessions, and they wanted to send her to wash dishes somewhere. We did some organizing and found that she could fill a very fine position in elderly care. She could give massages and training sessions at the elderly club, and she was absolutely thankful that she could spend her years before retirement usefully.”

When work finds the person

Gyöngyi Mester moved to Budapest from Báránd in Hajdú-Bihar county after graduating high school in 1987. She began working in an infant care center, but soon her first daughter was born and she was unable to continue working night shifts. She did not return to the infant care center after maternity leave, and moved to Kispest with her husband. “I literally stumbled upon a family assistance service advertisement and I walked in the door. The next week I came to an interview and they hired me as a social worker.”

Then her employer sent Gyöngyi to college where she completed an employment and guidance counselor program, all while on maternity leave with her third daughter. When she returned to family assistance, it was required that she maintain a connection with active-aged clients, as we wrote about earlier in the article. Gyöngyi was assigned this task because her boss thought she would work well with people.

“I was afraid of I wouldn’t do this well. I didn’t have a tried and true scheme, I had to come up with a schedule. But as much as I was afraid, it was equally beautiful in that I got a free hand in everything to develop things as I saw fit,” she said.

The more clients came into the waiting room, the more experience she gained, and Gyöngyi Mester has been so occupied with the Kispest Social Services Center for the last two years that it wouldn’t have to be obligatory for her to ensure employment counseling. Her position is maintained on the basis of the institution’s priorities. One of her colleagues nominated her to receive the Richter Golden Mother (Aranyanyu) award, and on last year’s World Social Work Day Gyöngyi, whose optimism is even greater than her endurance, also received an award from the Kispest district government.