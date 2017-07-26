Mészáros’ wife steps into the radio business

Beatrix Kelemen Mészárosné, wife of lowly pipefitter-turned-billionaire Lőrinc Mészáros (who many consider to be the financial frontman for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán), is now in the radio business. Magyar Nemzet reports Mészárosné recently purchased Echo Penisola Kft., a radio broadcaster based in Siófok.

Zoltán Csík, a trusted Mészáros associate and former police officer, will be directing the organization. The radio station, Part FM, is broadcast on two frequencies, one from Siófok, the other in Fonyód. The station’s reach covers the entire Lake Balaton region but can also be heard in Veszprém, Marcali, Tapolca and Enying.

In April, it was reported that a company held by Lőrinc Mészáros acquired Balatontourist, one of Lake Balaton’s largest tourism companies. Balatontourist owns a majority of the campsites along the lake, with more than 260 acres of campsites that were visited by some 183,000 guests in 2016.

Mészáros’ ludicrous rise from rags to riches since 2010 has quickly made him the fifth-richest person in Hungary. His business empire is vast, covering publishing, agriculture, all kinds of construction, railroad development, banking, campsites, hotels and most recently energy.

This week, Bloomberg Businessweek published an article outlining how Konzum Nyrt., a publicly-traded company closely affiliated with Mészáros, is the world’s best performing stock. Within two months of news breaking that Mészáros’ would buy into Konzum, the price of the company’s shares had quadrupled; in July they peaked above 2,800 forint — a gain of 5,400 percent for the year.