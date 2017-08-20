Momentum announces launch of Circles of Action

“(Fidesz) did not spend eight years preparing for a renewal, they wanted only one thing: to steal and cheat. If you look around the country as we have, you’ll find that the education is in tatters, the hospitals do not even have money for disinfectant, and classrooms do not even have spare parts for their projectors. For Fidesz’s Hungary, it is only the appearance that is important.” — András Fekete-Győr, chairman, Momentum

Upstart opposition party Momentum celebrated Hungary’s August 20 national holiday by announcing the launch of its “Circles of Action”, a network of local groups tasked with addressing the everyday problems faced by Hungarians around the country. The product of several months of outreach countrywide, Momentum hopes the initiative will bring together those in need with those capable of acting. But before the party unveiled its Circles of Action, four speakers took the stage to briefly summarize what August 20 means for them.

St. Stephen united a nation, built alliances, and made Hungary a member of the West; Orbán is betraying that legacy

First up was Márton Benedek, grandson of Árpád Göncz, Hungary’s much-beloved first democratically-elected President.

“We’ve steered ourselves off the St. Stephen’s boulevard into Orbán’s dead-end,” Benedek said. According to him, St. Stephen’s wisdom and knack for alliance-building eventually secured Hungary a place as a member of Christian Europe — a position that is now being undermined by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s leadership.

Hungary could be the light of the world, a shining town built on a hill

Ábel Ravasz, deputy chairman of Slovakia’s Most-Híd party and Slovakia’s Commissioner on Roma Affairs, opened with similar remarks. His approach, however, was a bit more biblical.

Drawing on the Gospel (Matthew 5:14), Ravasz said that Hungarians in the Carpathian Basin were best off when they knew their place was among those in the West. He said ethnic Hungarian communities in the region are proudest when they see that Hungary is a shining light, “a town built on a hill”.

“As things stand, I don’t see Hungary that way,” Ravasz said.

The state’s undue influence over the church hampers efforts for solidarity

Anna Donáth, Momentum’s social responsibility project coordinator, said the efforts by politics to distort the influence of churches must be taken seriously.

“The state should not interfere in matters of faith, and churches must not take part in partisan games. In every country, the worldly powers are greater than that of the Church. If the state does not discipline itself, it is only natural that its influence will inevitably creep into the Church,” Donáth said.

“Every society is comprised of communities. Whether religious or not, these communities can only blossom if they are free and independent of the state. Today, the state must contain itself. It cannot be allowed to abuse its power,” she continued.

According to Donáth, faith groups are community-builders, and the interaction of these communities is built on solidarity — solidarity that was also taught by Jesus.

Building communities, demonstrating solidarity

Finally, Momentum chairman András Fekete-Győr took the stage to announce the launch of the party’s Circles of Action, proclaiming that “there’s no such thing as a liberal proliferation of ragweeds, and there is no such thing as a conservative decrepit playground.”

“I don’t understand why we are forced to pick sides every time we celebrate a national holiday. As a Hungarian, I don’t want to have to pick sides. I think we have one national holiday on August 20 and I want to celebrate it with the entire nation. I also don’t understand why we have to use a national holiday to declare war on either our own countrymen or against some kind of perceived outside enemy,” Fekete-Győr remarked.

“August 20 is about the creation of [Hungary], and that’s why we are here today: to show you what Momentum is doing to make sure the Hungarian state operates better, to show you how we will kick-start the country, and to show who it is that we are counting on to make this happen.

“We believe August 20 is about a brave Hungary that takes action and looks to the future. But first, this requires a brave, forward-looking and capable Hungary. Unfortunately, our current Fidesz-led Hungary isn’t this at all, and this is hardly the fault of the Hungarian people.”

According to Fekete-Győr, Fidesz had all the opportunities and tools at its disposal to change Hungary for the better. The people trusted Fidesz but Fidesz abused that trust.

“But now we see that they did not spend eight years preparing for a renewal, they wanted only one thing: to steal and cheat. If you look around the country as we have, you’ll find that the education is in tatters, the hospitals do not even have money for disinfectant, and classrooms do not even have spare parts for their projectors. For Fidesz’s Hungary, it is only the appearance that is important,” he said. “The exteriors of hospitals are renovated, the narrow-gauge train is running, and the world swimming championships will be ours at any cost. All the while, who cares that as many people have left the country as have been born in the past ten years?”

After accusing the Hungarian government of betraying its citizens, Fekete-Győr condemned it for “attacking with iron and fire” any civilian attempts to raise awareness of the problems affecting Hungarians.

“There is no other option but for us, the people, to resolve these problems,” he said, before introducing the twenty leaders of these Circles of Action (one for each county and Budapest).

Momentum remains committed to going it alone

Márton Benedek told the Beacon after the event: “We’ve lost our bearing in Europe. We are no longer making a positive contribution to Europe. St. Stephen belonged to the cutting edge of European power, and that’s the sort of heritage that [Momentum] would like to rescue.”

Benedek, who was a founding member of opposition party Együtt (Together), said he left the center-left microparty following the united opposition’s disastrous defeat in the 2014 national elections.

“I came to the conclusion that Együtt was not going to be able to do what it had originally set out to do,” he said. “What I find inspiring about Momentum is that many of its members have spent time abroad but they decided to come back. They believe they have what it takes to rebuild the country.”

According to Benedek, the failed opposition unity of 2014 was very telling in its implications for upstart parties hoping to compete in the national elections.

You get into bed with dogs, you wake up with fleas

“Joining forces with the old left will inevitably result in losing every last shred of your credibility,” he said.

Momentum, Benedek believes, is building a party that offers a viable alternative to disenchanted voters from the right and left by going the road alone. He told the Beacon he is entertaining the notion of taking a leave of absence from his job in Brussels to run for office in the spring 2018 election.

Orbán, the betrayer of St. Stephen

Fekete-Győr told the Beacon: “Hungary has been a member of Europe since St. Stephen’s time. But for the past seven years we have been forced to witness our country’s leadership turn this country into Russia. Just consider Paks, the fake news, the Russian spies in the country, that the clandestine services of our allies are not cooperating with our services. All these things demonstrate how the legacy that St. Stephen left this country is being cheated. The state that we started building 1,018 years ago is being destroyed and we want to continue building it.”

According to Fekete-Győr, Fidesz spent the eight years in opposition between 2002 and 2010 preparing to govern again, and all Hungary got was “a modern Kádár system: propaganda media, the curbing of civil liberties, oligarchs, etc.”

When asked whether the old, entrenched left is any worse than Fidesz, he said it is not.

“I don’t want to say that they are the same because they aren’t. The Orbán system is worse,” he said.

Referring to Orbán’s defeat in the 2002 national elections, Fekete-Győr believes Fidesz fundamentally changed its tactics to achieve victory over anyone at any cost. “You just shouldn’t do politics like that. Anyone who does this betrays and ruins his own nation. And that’s what Viktor Orbán is doing. There may be 1.5 million people who like this but there are still another 8.5 citizens who simply cannot identify with it.”

The Circles of Action sound a lot like Fidesz’s Civic Circles

Momentum’s announcement of Circles of Action does bear a striking resemblance (in name) to Fidesz’s own Civic Circles from the mid-2000s. Following Fidesz’s defeat in 2002, Orbán called for the creation of the “Civic Circles Movement” to bolster his party’s civilian base. These groups would go on to form a powerful social constituency that according to political scientist Béla Greskovits’ recently published essay Rebuilding the Hungarian Right through Civil Organization and Contention: The Civic Circles Movement, allowed Fidesz to accumulate ample social and (eventually political) capital in the run-up to its 2010 landslide victory, which gave it a parliamentary supermajority.