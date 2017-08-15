Momentum to go it alone in 2018 elections

Political newcomer Momentum Movement has announced it will not cooperate with other opposition parties in the run up to next year’s general election, nor will the new party meet or hold discussions with other politicians, index.hu reports. Following a general assembly meeting held on Sunday, the self-proclaimed center-right party announced it would run its own list of candidates in all of Hungary’s 106 electoral districts, and run its own prime ministerial candidate.

Prior to Sunday’s announcement, speculation abounded as to whether the new party, already rising in public opinion polls, would be willing to join other parties from the so-called democratic opposition: a theoretical Momentum-LMP-Együtt-PM coalition polled favorably, and Együtt chairman Péter Juhász was working energetically to create such an electoral coalition, which he called Új Pólus (New Pole.)

Still, cooperation with LMP seemed the most likely as the green party had worked successfully with Momentum in the latter’s NOlimpia campaign, where some 266,000 signatures of Budapest residents were collected in support of a referendum on Hungary’s hosting of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Momentum members reportedly reacted most favorably to a possible collaboration with LMP, in contrast to nearly total rejection within the party of any cooperation with the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) or the Democratic Coalition (DK).

But all hopes for a unified democratic opposition were dashed when Momentum formalized its go-it-alone strategy on Sunday.

The party’s five-member executive board was earlier put to a vote of confidence at a general assembly held on August 5, resulting in Momentum Chairman András Fekete-Győr, Vice-Chair Tamás Soproni, and executive board member Anna Orosz retaining their leadership positions with the support of a vast majority of party members. Fekete-Győr said he had requested “the strengthening of the political direction, and support for policies that transcend the left-right divisions and openly embrace right wing cultural themes.” Fekete-Győr received a 90 percent vote of confidence.

The vote was explained by Fekete-Győr as “natural and necessary” since the party’s membership has swelled to some 1,100 members since the board members were elected in March when party membership numbered only 140.

But the reaffirmation of Fekete-Győr’s mandate within the party, and the decision to formally rule out any cooperation with other parties, may have contributed to fissures within Momentum’s leadership. As we reported earlier, two of the five executive board members resigned within several days of each other, citing “operational and internal debates” and personal reasons as cause for their departure.

Meanwhile, the party has not named its candidate for prime minister and, according to index.hu, the issue has not yet appeared on the party’s agenda. The executive board has yet to decide whether the candidate should be drawn from inside or outside the party ranks.