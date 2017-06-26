Nothing’s wrong with Russian-renovated M3 subway cars, says BKV CEO

Budapest Transport Company (BKV) Chief Executive Officer Tibor Bolla understated the concerns over passenger safety on the recently renovated subway cars of the M3 metro line on live TV on the same day when the cars broke down, reports Hungarian news site index.hu.

“We have not found any error that would show that this subway car is bad,” said BKV Chief Executive Officer Tibor Bolla on the pro-government TV2’s Mokka live morning program on the same day when commuters had to abandon one of the recently renovated subway cars again because of another malfunction.

Bolla denied accusations that the state of the renovated cars poses a threat to passengers. He said “errors occur with brand-new subway cars too”, and that on the renovated cars “actually some things were not set up properly, typically the doors, but errors endangering the safety of passengers do not really occur.”

Bolla also refuted claims that the frequent breakdowns are the reason behind the HUF 800 million (USD 2.9 million) BKV is demanding from Metrowagonmash, the Russian firm which renovated the subway cars, claiming instead that it was a liquidated damage provided for by the contract in the case of delay on the part of the Russian firm. According to Bolla, Metrowagonmash is 4-6 weeks behind with the shipping of subway cars, but if the company manages to deliver the cars on time, it might be exempt from part of the penalty. However, he acknowledged that he had called the Chief Executive Officer of Metrowagonmash because the errors on the renovated cars reached such magnitude that “something had to be done”.

“According to all engineers and professionals at BKV, the subway cars are properly put together, only the final assembly is somewhat problematic and there are some annoying glitches that should not have occurred,” he concluded.

On Friday the competent authority decided that all renovated carriages should be withdrawn from operation because of the errors.

The renovated carriages were put into service on the M3 metro line in March. Since then, the cars, which were virtually rebuilt by Metrowagonmash for almost what it would have cost to replace them with new cars, have broken down on numerous occasions. Originally, Budapest City Council decided to renovate the obsolete Soviet-age cars of the M3 line instead of buying brand-new vehicles, to cut costs. However, experts estimate that in the long run, the renovated cars will cost more due to operational and maintenance costs.