Underpaid nurses leaving public health care system for jobs in retailing

Nurses are leaving the public health care system for jobs in commerce in pursuit of higher wages, reports daily online index.hu. It is rumored that a complete hospital ward had to be shut down at a Budapest hospital after all the nurses left to take jobs at a new IKEA.

The following anecdote, which purports to illustrate how uncompetitive the Hungarian public healthcare system is, was told by president of the Chamber of Hungarian Skilled Healthcare Workers Zoltán Balogh [not to be confused with Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog] at the Hungarian Hospital Association’s April conference:

Highly educated nurses are working at a university clinic. They had 25 years of professional experience. They worked with imaging processes essential for hospital diagnosis. This year they decided to change jobs. They started to work at IKEA, where they can earn 20-30 percent more and are provided with a very attractive cafeteria system.

Index.hu contacted the South-Pest Hospital were the rumored mass resignation took place and the hospital denied the rumors. However, four job advertisements were published by the South-Pest Hospital on the Chamber of Hungarian Skilled Healthcare Workers’ website on Wednesday. According to the advertisements the hospital is about to hire one nurse each for neurology, cardiology, and the decubitus group that deals with bedsore patients, as well as a healthcare administrator.

“Nurses practice a human-centered profession that can be used in other human-centered specialized services. A store cashier or a sales clerk work with people too, and these jobs also require stamina,” said Balogh, adding that picking up a job in commerce is not a big change for nurses as they are used to working at weekends and early starting hours. He listed the lack of responsibility for human life as another possible advantage of commerce jobs over healthcare ones.

Despite steadily increasing wages in the sector, the average salary of skilled healthcare workers still falls far behind that of people working in retailing. Nurses who often work overtime and are endangered of increased stress due to the nature of their field of work earn a gross HUF 160-180,000 (USD 435-650) on average, which, depending on the number of children and other conditions, amounts to an average net monthly salary of just HUF 111-168,000 (USD 400-605).

IKEA told Index.hu that the starting gross salary in the case of regular employees is gross HUF 202,000 (USD 730) plus benefits, cafeteria, yearly bonuses and a pension program. According to Index.hu’s information, the labor shortage is so great in the commercial sector that some chain stores offer a monthly gross salary of HUF 246,000 (USD 888) for cashiers. Another chain store offers a gross monthly salary of HUF 216,500 (USD 780) for stockers and HUF 296,300 (USD 1,070) for cashiers.

Balogh emphasized that even though the salary of skilled healthcare workers increased substantially last year, it was outpaced by the increase of salaries in the commercial sector. Balogh concluded that decision-makers should understand that if the status quo is maintained, more healthcare workers will leave the healthcare system to work for multinational corporations, resulting in an increased workload on those who remain which, in turn, results in further resignations.