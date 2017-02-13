Orbán declares an end to the globalist-liberal era in State of the Nation address

The western world is standing up in unison to throw off the yoke of political correctness, the tyranny of liberalism, and the elitist march of globalism, ushering in a new era where the voices of the unheard will rise to prominence. Events like Brexit, the election of American President Donald Trump, and referendums in Italy and Hungary all signal a that dissatisfaction among the ignored and marginalized in society has turned into rebellion; those elite political rulers that claim lapses in democracy whenever their globalist agenda faces resistance will soon find themselves removed from power by those that insist on choosing their own destinies.

This is how Prime Minister Viktor Orbán appraised the state of the western world during the State of the Nation address in Budapest on Friday. Orbán used the occasion, held at the Castle Hill Bazaar, to assess not only how Hungary performed in 2016, but also to give his views on what the year’s events around the world might mean for the future. According to Orbán, Hungary is at the forefront of an international rebellion and is leading the charge toward a more pragmatic politics that favors nations over non-democratic institutions like the European Union. Indeed, Hungary is already beyond its rebellion which Hungarians initiated when they voted for the second Fidesz government in 2010, making them the first in Europe to reject the liberal order, he said.

“They taught us that if we don’t want to be hopeless losers, then we should get used to the tastes of liberalism,” Orbán said bitterly of unnamed oppressors, but that “we announced and built our own economic and political system,” and that in 2016 “the middle class rebelled against its leaders”, proving that the globalist-liberal world order is not immutable, and that Hungary’s rebellion has been successful.

Leading the way on immigration

Foremost among the victories won by Hungary against globalist forces in 2016 was the success of its policy toward immigration and refugees, Orbán said, which he boasted had protected Hungary (and therefore Europe) in spite of the fact that liberal policies of western European countries allowed “migrants [to] move freely across all of Europe.” He praised October’s failed anti-EU refugee resettlement quota referendum as an international victory for the illiberal movement, and promised that in 2017 “we are going to accept the true refugees,” referring to “terrified Dutch, French and German politicians and journalists who want to find in Hungary the Europe they lost in their own countries.”

“The issue of migration has remained on the daily schedule, and the question of 2017 is going to be whether we should detain and hold [refugees] until a legal decision has been made about them,” Orbán said, referring to a plan announced recently by Minister Overseeing the Office of the Prime Minister János Lázár which would see all refugees and asylum seekers rounded up across the country and held in shipping containers at the southern border.

Soros organizations trying to bring down Hungarian government

Another major threat to Hungary is the increased activity of foreign organizations in influencing Hungarian politics, Orbán said.

“We have to face the intensifying activities of international organizations,” Orbán said, referring to “large predators like George Soros and his organizations” attempting to “influence Hungarian politics, in secret and with foreign money.”

“I believe we have proved enough times that we are able to decide on our own fate,” he continued. “The question is, do we allow these opaque, international attempts at influence? This is about international organizations with paid activists,” he said, including George Soros who, despite Hungary’s “decision” in the invalid EU quota referendum, is working to brings hundreds of thousands of migrants into Europe. “They are working to bring down the Hungarian National Assembly and the Hungarian government,” Orbán alleged. “Do we want fresh water in the glass in 2017?” he asked, and made a reference to upcoming elections in 2018, alluding to the possibility of Soros organizations attempting to influence Hungary’s democratic process.

Orbán’s statements reflect ominous declarations already made by senior Fidesz members last year which suggested that 2017 would be the year in which Soros-funded organizations will be investigated by Hungarian secret services and “swept out” of the country.

More patriotic children

Orbán boasted of unprecedented successes for Hungarian economy and politics: wages are consistently rising, public safety is assured and the borders are protected, employment is at nearly 100 percent, and utility costs are going down. “There is no reason to worry about tomorrow” in Hungary, he assured his countrymen. However, he admitted that there had been “no breakthrough” on the issue of a waning population in Hungary. While marriages and births are on the rise, there are fewer Hungarians now than in the past 60 years, and while the number of children a family decides to have is a personal decision, “there is a relationship between whether a nation can believe in its own future and how many children it wants to raise.”

In addition to encouraging more childbirth, Orbán also advocated for children to be raised as patriots. He believes Hungarian school children should be taught to hold “Hungary as their passion.”