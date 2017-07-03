Orbán: Egypt is Hungary’s neighbor in a political sense

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called Egypt Hungary’s neighbor in “a political sense” and praised the country’s stability and counter-terrorism efforts at a joint press conference in Budapest with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Monday, reports Hungarian news site index.hu based on the Hungarian state news agency (MTI).

“Egypt is not just a near country, but our neighbor in a political sense, a significant state in an area that has an influence on our lives. The other side of the Mediterranean Sea is part of European history, sooner or later we feel the effects of [events] that happen there, moreover because of the improvements in technology, we can say that [events] that happen there in the beginning of the week already have an influence on Europe’s public safety, on the quality of European life and on Europe’s stability by the end of the week,” said Orbán, and praised Egypt’s success in counter-terrorism as the prerequisite of peace and tranquility in Europe as well.

Like many times before, Orbán once again incorporated preconceptions and oversimplified statements in his speech in the name of “the Hungarian people”:

“When Hungarians look at other countries, firstly they inspect how much they are in love with their own independence, since Hungary’s history is a series of struggles for sovereignty […] When a leader arrives in Budapest from a country that tries to rebuild its own nation based on this logic – like Abdel Fattah el-Sisi – they always earn our respect, we always consider visitors like this particularly precious guests,” said Orbán, adding that he expects Hungarian-Egyptian economic-commercial relationships to grow remarkably. Orbán also thanked Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for conducting a “determined and exemplary politics” for the protection of Christians in the Near-East.

Leaders of the three other Visegrád countries, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, will join the talks about economic and security cooperation on Tuesday. The goal is a future Central European-Egyptian economic partnership, said Orbán.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the authoritarian leader of Egypt declared in his speech that the Egyptian people are ready to undertake both the fight against terrorism and significant economic measures for the sake of stability. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi underlined that there is no need for gratitude for protecting Christians as [the Egyptian state] does not differentiate between people based on their religion, and every person has the right to safety and protection. The Egyptian president noted that next year will be the 90th anniversary of Egyptian-Hungarian diplomatic relations. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi thanked Hungary for playing a significant role in representing Egypt’s interests in the European Union and revealed he and Orbán were discussing options regarding the tackling of migration, the peaceful resolution of the Syrian and Libyan civil wars and long-term peace in the Near East region.