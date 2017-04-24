“Their palms are itching” – Government silent as protesters become targets of violence

“We were just getting ready to leave when two big guys attacked us because of my CEU button. Our buddy, (who is about 195cm tall) was tossed among the tables and chairs. They tore off my button, and my jacket, bag and sweater. Meanwhile they were yelling that they’d beat us up and that they wouldn’t tolerate their enemies – provocateurs and liberals – among them.” – Victim of Saturday night violence

“A lot of people’s palms are itching. Even peaceful, hearty Christian peoples’ palms are itching.” – Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, referring to sustained protests inciting pro-Fidesz Hungarians to violence

Three men were attacked at a bar in Budapest’s 7th district late Saturday night, reportedly because one of the men was wearing an “I stand with CEU” button.

The man with the button reported that the two large assailants intended to drag him out to the street and beat him further, and that the security guard present at the club only watched and ignored he and his friends’ pleas for help. According to one of the victims, the assailants repeatedly called he and his friends “provocateurs” for being present at the bar during a Hungarian folk dance night, and declared that they wouldn’t tolerate “their enemies – provocateurs and liberals” among them. Bartenders eventually intervened and told the assailants to leave.

The bar declared in a statement on Facebook that “We condemn any act in which anyone would be harmed for their political convictions.”

The altercation came a week after another man was reportedly beaten on his walk home from Saturday night’s “We won’t stay silent” protest at Freedom Square. The man, Arkadiusz Karski, reported in a Facebook post that as he was walking home from the protest with a sign in his hand, he was approached by a man who asked, “Were you protesting?”

“I answered yes, smiling,” Karski wrote. “Then he asked me more questions, made comments…all while gesturing to others [in his group] that, ‘Here is a person to be beaten.’ This was said without words, only gestures…Then they pushed me into the nearest doorway.”

Karski said the men beat him in the doorway, and that they declared multiple times that “He was protesting with CEU! You people are protesting against Hungarians!” (The protest was not, in fact, explicitly related to CEU.) The attackers reportedly took Karski’s glasses “not because of their value, but so I wouldn’t be able to see who it was.” Karski said he was informed by his attackers that he was receiving the blows as punishment for attending the protest.

Karski emphasized that the beating took place systematically, with the group seeming to know ahead of time what actions to take. By saying that “You people are protesting against Hungarians,” Karski says the attackers had addressed him in the plural and identified him as part of a group protesting for CEU. After the treatment at hospital, Karski wished to file a complaint of “a crime committed against a member of a group,” which carries specific penalties under Hungarian law.

However, according to Karski, the police report does not at all resemble his recounting of the events.

“The police report prepared at that time, thanks to the police, doesn’t contain even a sentence which came from me,” he wrote. “The police didn’t give me a chance to describe the events myself. I was forced to respond to the statements of the police.”

Karski says the police report on his beating is “gibberish,” and does not contain the complaint of a crime committed against a member of a group that he had wished to make.

In his Facebook statement, Karski asks, “What did Viktor Orbán want by saying ‘Our palms are itching?'”, referring to a statement made during a radio interview by Prime Minister Orbán which suggested that many Hungarians are being provoked to violence by a recent wave of anti-government protests.

Yet another demonstrator came under threat last week when musician and Ligetvédők activist Gergő Komáromy was approached by Chechen-born Magomed Dasajev after Komáromy was convicted of vandalizing a monument to Soviet Liberators with water-soluble paint-filled balloons.

Dasajev, a Russian citizen, demanded Komáromy apologize for his act of vandalism, which Komáromy did in a video that has now widely circulated in the Russian media. The apology, however, has been criticized as having been made under duress, and index.hu reported Monday that Dasajev had made threats of violence against Komáromy in a Russian-language private Facebook group. Komáromy also stated to weekly 168 Óra that Dasajev had made it clear to him that many Russian people were unhappy with his act of protest, and that he and his family could be in danger.