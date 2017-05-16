Parliament adopts advertising tax increases for content providers

The National Assembly of Hungary adopted a law Tuesday raising the country’s advertising tax from 5.3 to 7.5 percent. The increase applies to content providers earning more than HUF 100 million (USD 358,000) in advertising revenues a year, and media experts and industry groups are concerned that it will greatly harm Hungary’s struggling independent content providers.

An earlier version of the bill, proposed in March by the Ministry of National Economy, would have raised advertising taxes to 9 percent, distressing content providers. They claimed they already had a hard enough time getting by with the 5.3 percent impost, while industry groups and market players complained they hadn’t been consulted over the law.

At the time, the Hungarian Publishers’ Association and the Association of Hungarian Content Providers released a joint statement critical of the bill. The two associations argued that the increased tax would

effectively wipe out what remains of profitability for the media sector;

lead to downsizing at media organizations;

draw funding away from content production; and

decrease the number of content providers in Hungary.

Fidesz then appeared to back down from the proposal — until they raised it again.

In late March, Ágnes Urbán, an economist with independent media think-tank Mérték Media Monitor, said everyone in the media sector should be alarmed by this bill.

“I think everyone in the media sector is right to be worried. Naturally, an increased tax creates a new situation for companies in this sector,” Urbán told ATV.

According to her, Hungary’s media business can be broken down into two groups. There are those that have no problems financially because state advertising funds flow freely to them, and then there are those “independent players who are not attached to the state by an umbilical cord.”

The latter group, she said, would be hit hard by the increased tax. The financial crisis, coupled with Hungary’s increasingly consolidated media landscape, had made it more and more difficult for independent media organizations to stay afloat.

Urbán warned that an increase in taxes may drive down profitability, thereby prompting some owners of independent outlets to sell.

“And we have a pretty good idea what that means in Hungary,” she said.

Industry groups were against the advertising tax increase from the start

The Hungarian Publishers’ Association and the Association of Hungarian Content Providers expressed renewed disappointment that the government failed to consult with the media industry before following through with this newest legislation.

According to the associations, the content providers are now operating on a 2-3 percent net income margin annually, and any increase above 5.3 percent would all but obliterate any future profits. This, in turn, would lead to a decrease in media products, a decrease in content providers, and layoffs.

The associations claim to have made the very same predictions when the advertising tax was first introduced in 2014, “and together with certain other market anomalies, the advertising tax can be thanked for making this prediction come true.”

They suggest that the increased tax may cause “market-based” media companies to move their headquarters out of Hungary. Together with Hungary’s high payroll taxes and other sector taxes, doing business in the country might become unfeasible.

By referring to “market-based” media companies, the associations likely mean content providers that do not feed from the public trough via lavish state advertising contracts and ads from state-owned enterprises, as many pro-government media do in Hungary.

Due to the dominance of Google and Facebook in Hungary’s advertising market, the associations suggest that the increased tax may also be discriminatory and at odds with the Fundamental Law (because it is impossible to force Google and Facebook to abide by Hungarian laws).

“We are convinced that as long as Hungary is unable to effectively ensure that large international corporations are not paying taxes in Hungary, the taxation of Hungarian publishers and content providers is unconstitutional and … puts Hungarian tax-paying content providers at a disadvantage,” the associations protest.