‘Round the world with Viktor Orbán

Apart from his now familiar bashing of George Soros and his mantra on the migration crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán used his usual Friday platform on state-run Kossuth Rádió to talk about the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary’s alleged energy independence, the former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and the Austrian Chancellor’s comments on V4 countries, reports news site Index.hu.

Orbán repeated the unsubstantiated claims of the now ubiquitous anti-Soros billboard campaign, namely that George Soros wants to settle one million migrants in Europe every year. According to Orbán, European citizens, including Hungarians can see every day the effects of this experiment.

“The mood always becomes tense when it comes to discussing migration at EU summits,” he said, adding that when he tries to make EU leaders acknowledge that migration into Europe must be stopped, they always want to communicate instead that well-managed migration is beneficial for Europe. However, according to Orbán, the majority believe it is not, but European leaders are tied ideologically or financially to liberalism and make decisions while putting aside their countries’ interests.

“Everybody knows that we are right. It is hard to speak to a prime minister who would not admit it privately that the Hungarian example is the good practice,” said Orbán, adding that “it is commonplace in Europe that Hungarians are right.”

According to him, after Hungary, Italy ultimately realized that they must do something about Soros-founded NGOs that collaborate with human traffickers.

“We are waiting for the next country to join our club after Italy.”

Orbán underlined how hard it is to keep order outside of Europe, citing Libya as an example.

“Gaddafi should not have been killed,” he said, adding that “nobody states that there was perfect, democratic governing in Libya, but at least there was a government.”

According to Orbán “[…] this whole thing is Europe’s mental illness, that [Europe] requires [the following of] ideas in places like this that are [native] in Europe,” and this leads to Europe destroying the stability of the EU’s neighboring countries.

“While [Gaddafi] was alive, there was no migration, there weren’t scores of refugees, because there was an agreement between Italy and Libya,” said Orbán – forgetting to mention the brutal and inhuman methods that Libya’s former dictator applied to stop people from trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in exchange for a constant flow of European money, equipment and technology, and European leaders’ turning a blind eye to his human rights abuses.

Orbán cited former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who had warned that in Gaddafi’s absence, there would be nobody to stick to the agreement [between Italy and Libya]. As currently there is no legitimate government to negotiate with in Libya, European armed forces have to go there, according to Orbán.

He argued that as long as Europe only talks about how to distribute refugees and does not declare openly that it does not want to let in migrants at all, there is an open invitation letter [for migrants.]

“Everybody who can afford it, even from the middle of Africa, will set out for Europe in the hope of a better life,” he claimed.

Regarding the FINA World Championships, beginning next week in Budapest, Orbán said that “this whole event is the main rehearsal, we will see what we are capable of,” most likely referring to a future Olympics in Budapest.

Orbán seized the opportunity to list a few things that – at least according to him – against all odds, Hungarians [and in fact the government] had proved themselves capable of in the past – namely “sending home the IMF,” regulating multinational corporations and achieving energy independence.

He stated that in recent years Hungary managed to strengthen its energy positions, the country now can acquire gas from pipes of non-Russian origin and public utility providers were purchased back.

“I had to purchase back 25 percent of MOL (Hungarian Oil and Gas Company) from the Russians’ pocket,” Orbán ranted.

Finally, in response to Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern’s comments on alleged disagreements between the Visegrád 4 countries (Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia), Orbán said: “I understand that it hurts Austrians that they are not a part of the V4 countries … Austria is a partnerless country, we do not even know who they coordinate their interests with” and “[Austria] should not hope to be able to break the unity of the V4”.