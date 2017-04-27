The Situation in Hungary: EP debates Orbán in plenary session

Wednesday’s plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels featured a debate on “the situation in Hungary”, in which a succession of MEPs addressed numerous policies of the Hungarian government under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who spent over an hour silently listening to a barrage of sharp criticism.

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans opened the debate by detailing policies of the Hungarian government which he said may not be compatible “with EU law and with our shared values.” Timmerman said the recent amendments to Hungary’s higher education law is “perceived by many as an attempt to close down the Central European University” which he called “a pearl in the crown of post-divided Europe.” Timmerman confirmed the EC’s decision to launch infringement proceedings against Hungary for its higher education law, or lex CEU.

Timmermans also raised the topic of a bill tabled in the Hungarian National Assembly on the funding of NGOs, and argued that the bill, if adopted, would not be compatible with the EU’s market rules and the EU charter of fundamental rights including the freedom of assembly. Timmermans emphasized that civil society “is the very fabric of democratic societies. We would not be democracies without strong and free civil societies.” Timmermans urged Orbán and the Hungarian government to refrain from attempting to control or stigmatize the work of NGOs in Hungary.

Hungary’s newest asylum law was also raised as an example of Hungarian policy incompatible with EU law, in addition to inadequate protections for pregnant working women in Hungary. Timmermans said the EU is still monitoring the situation of the Roma in Hungary, and in particular to discrimination against Roma children in education.

Finally Timmermans addressed Hungary’s “Let’s Stop Brussels!” national consultation campaign, and announced that the EC had decided to publish a response “in order to dispel misunderstandings and perhaps get the facts straight.”

“The European Union is not, and has never been, about Brussels,” Timmermans said. “The EUropean Union is a project driven and designed by its member states, each of which has decided individually and democratically, that this is the path they wish to adopt. This includes Hungary.”

Timmermans insisted that several of the claims the Hungarian government made in the consultation needed to be corrected, and went question by question through the consultation and refuted each one. (The EC published a four-page document called “Facts Matter: European Commission responds to Hungarian National Consultation” which refutes in detail each of the questions posed in the National Consultation. You can read that response here.)

In closing, Timmermans recounted his experiences “traveling often” to Hungary as a young man, and in crossing into Hungary at the border with Austria at Hegyeshalom, with its barbed wire and watch towers, and the “oppressive feeling you had in Budapest all the time.”

“The single biggest miracle in my lifetime is the fall of the Berlin Wall and the fall of the Iron Curtain, and that Hungary became one of the democratic nations of Europe,” Timmermans said. “And that is not something the European Union should claim credit for. This is something that was done by the Hungarian people themselves, striving for freedom. Protecting their freedom, however, is now a common European task and we will have to fight for that. Given this history, given the Rome Declaration, how can one reconcile this with a campaign to stop Brussels? The fact that only one month after this declaration, we are having today’s debate on the situation in Hungary gives us all the more reason to seek clarifications about the intentions of the Hungarian government.”

Prime Minister Orbán took the floor and defended his policies, insisting that he would “rely on the power of reason” during the debate. Orbán insisted that the debate was “between us and the European Parliament and between us and an American financial speculator,” referring to George Soros, who he complained was still “warmly received at the highest levels” in Brussels despite having “destroyed the lives of millions of Europeans with his financial speculations.”

Orbán said that he had come to Brussels to “defend his country,” and then boasted of his government’s successes, including a low unemployment rate, low budgetary deficit, and economic growth.

He addressed what he called the “absurd situation” surrounding accusations that the Hungarian government is attempting to close down CEU.

“It’s almost like someone being accused of murder, then he’s convicted, while the alleged victim is alive and kicking, moreover even pointing fingers at the convicted crying ‘Murderer!'” Orbán said. He went on to repeat government assertions that lex CEU only closes loopholes and introduces transparency in higher education in Hungary.

Orbán also defended the national consultation, calling it “something of a habit” in Hungary to consult citizens on various issues. He offered justifications for each of the points raised in the consultation, and insisted that Hungary and the Hungarian government are committed to the European Union, something he called “unquestionable.”

However, he said, in many aspects he is unhappy with how the EU works. He insisted that when he and his government criticize the EU, it is with the aim of reforming and improving the bloc.

“We are really irritated by the verbal straight jacket which keeps us from calling a spade a spade,” he said. “If you manage to overcome your prejudices towards us, you will find a fresh, innovative and creative political thinking. This is also true for the national consultation. This is exactly what lies behind the successes of Hungary.”

MEP statements

Numerous MEPs were then given the opportunity to respond to Prime Minister Orbán’s statements, and comment on the Hungarian policies in question. A vast majority of MEPs offered sharp criticisms of the Hungarian government’s posture toward Brussels, as well of lex CEU and the NGO crackdown bill. Most MEPs addressed Orbán personally.

Numerous members of Fidesz’s own EP group, the European People’s Party (EPP), criticized Orbán and his policies. EPP delegate from Malta Roberta Metsola said, “When higher education institutes are targeted, and vast sums are spent on disingenuous campaigns to stop Brussels, this runs contrary to the values we believe in. Pandering to populists at the very time when the world needs the opposite is not our way. I am a proud member of the EPP, we believe in a world of freedom of thinking, of freedom of speech, and we will always defend those values whenever and wherever they are under threat.”

A number of MEPs came to Orbán’s defense, including Eurosceptic British MEP Nigel Farage who called Orbán “a true national leader.”

“You’re not the leader of a nation, and these people will go on interfering in the lives of Hungarian people,” Farage said of MEPs. “You’ll never be forgiven, you are a sinner in their eyes, not just because you want to close down George Soros’ propaganda machine which masquerades as a university…Surely logic says it’s time you gave the Hungarian people a referendum on whether they stay part of the European Union or not. Who knows? You may come and join the Brexit club.”

Some of the highlights of the MEP comments toward Orbán can be viewed in English here.