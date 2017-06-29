How the stolperstein came to Debrecen

In 2016, more than two dozen stolperstein (German for “stumbling stone”) memorials were laid in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city. But laying memorials to the victims of the Holocaust proved to be more difficult than one might expect. The story of how Debrecen got its first stolperstein did not actually start with the city government or even local Jewish groups, but rather inside the University of Debrecen Institute for Germanic Studies.

Twenty-five years ago, German artist Gunter Demnig began installing memorials around Europe to the victims of Nazi oppression. These memorials, small 10 by 10-centimeter cubes capped with a brass top bearing an inscription with the name and life dates of the victims, are placed in the sidewalk in front of the victims’ last place of residence. More than 55,000 have been laid to date in 22 countries, including Hungary.

According to Demnig, people stumble over the cubes with their minds and hearts. By reading the names of those lost to Nazi persecution, those glancing down at the stolperstein bow their heads in remembrance of these victims and reflect on the horrors of the Holocaust.

The Debrecen stolperstein story begins a few years back with Jana Walter, then a professor at the University of Debrecen.

Over the course of her tenure at the university, Walter noticed that her Hungarian students knew very little about the effect of the Holocaust on the city. As a tribute to Hungary and her students, Walter thought it might be a good idea to place a stolperstein in Debrecen, as none had been installed in what was then Hungary’s third-largest city after Budapest and Miskolc.

Walter spoke to Zsuzsanna Iványi, head of the university’s Institute for Germanic Studies. The two agreed that laying one stolperstein memorial in Debrecen would be a nice way to remember the victims of the Holocaust and raise awareness locally about the vibrant Jewish community that once called Debrecen home.

György Weisz, a journalist and member of Debrecen’s Jewish community, says Debrecen was home to approximately 12,000 Jews before the Holocaust. Those active in the faith community were served by three synagogues. During the Holocaust, thousands were moved into the ghetto before being deported to concentration camps.

Having no experience in installing memorials in public areas, and not knowing to whom to dedicate the stolperstein, Iványi contacted the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community to find out whether they might be able to recommend any names and help with the process.

The response from Debrecen Jewish Faith Community was rather odd. At first, its vice-president was quite supportive and assured Iványi that the idea would be brought up before the organization’s executive board. The vice-president insisted that this entire process run through him, and pledged to Iványi that Debrecen Jewish Faith Community would act as an intermediary with city leadership and help take care of all the paperwork to ensure the project would receive the necessary permitting.

But as the months passed, Iványi never heard back from him. So she once again reached out to him only to learn that both the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community and Debrecen city leadership declined to support the idea on grounds that the stolperstein pose a risk to public safety because people might trip over the memorial.

Readers might pause here and ask themselves: did the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community and city leadership really believe the stolperstein posed a risk to public safety, or was there something else going on in the background?

At this point, Iványi decided to try on her own to have the memorial installed. She contacted Éva Fahidi, a Holocaust survivor and renowned author (whose family was deported from Debrecen). Fahidi agreed to allow for a stolperstein to be placed in honor of family members she had lost during the Holocaust. The Hungarian German Cultural Forum, Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship, a church run by Zsuzsanna’s brother, Gábor Iványi, and Jana Walter agreed to sponsor the memorial.

On their own, they informed the city that they wished to undertake the project, but the city again declined to support it, this time on grounds that the city had already donated plenty of money to erect a Holocaust memorial wall at Debrecen’s Pásti Street synagogue.

This embarrassing back-and-forth was then picked up by the national media, which, in turn, prompted the involvement of higher authorities.

In response to the city’s position, András Heisler, president of MAZSIHISZ, a Hungarian Jewish umbrella organization, wrote an open letter to Debrecen mayor László Papp.

“As the president of MAZSIHISZ, I greatly value that the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen not only maintains a good relationship with the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community, but also that mayor’s office supports the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community’s work when possible. I am also aware that the city of Debrecen provide significant financial support for erecting of the memorial wall at the Pásti Street synagogue. I rarely involve myself in the affairs of our local chapters, but the reason for my writing this letter to you is to express my concern that the media reports concerning the Debrecen [stolperstein] shine a bad light on both Debrecen mayor’s office and the Jewish faith community,” Heisler wrote.

Heisler made sure to send a copy of the letter to Tamás Horovitz, president of the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community.

A few days later, Papp responded to Heisler, informing him that the city’s decision would be reviewed at Heisler’s request. Shortly thereafter, the city granted its approval for the stolperstein to be placed.

By then, several families wanted stolperstein placed in remembrance of relatives who perished during the Holocaust. A date was scheduled for the placement of stolperstein. Furthermore, upon hearing the news that the city and Debrecen Jewish Faith Community had finally gotten on board with the project, the Hungarian Jewish Cultural Association (MAZSIKE) also announced it would sponsor the placement of another 16 stolperstein for those victims who had no surviving relatives. In total, 28 stolperstein would be placed around Debrecen.

The day before the memorials were installed, an event was hosted at the Pásti Street synagogue. Several speakers – including Gunter Demnig, András Heisler, and Éva Fahidi – were invited to speak at a roundtable discussion before members of Debrecen’s Jewish community.

Journalists, television crews, and documentary filmmakers were also in attendance to capture the event.

Sources tell the Beacon that the list of those who were granted access to the synagogue for the event was heavily scrutinized by the synagogue’s leadership.

The event went off without a hitch. Speakers talked about the importance of remembering those who perished during the Holocaust and the symbolism of the stolperstein. Those in attendance were visibly moved.

The following day, volunteers and camera crews went out into the city to watch Gunter Demnig personally place the memorials. Reverend Gábor Iványi, president of the Hungarian Evangelical Brotherhood, officiated the events.

During one of his speeches, Iványi expressed his dismay that, despite receiving invitations, no one from the city leadership or local Christian churches had come to show their support for the memorials placed.

Ágnes Moldova, a filmmaker, produced a 40-minute film documenting the roundtable discussion and the installations which took place the next day.

In 2017, Moldova decided to show the documentary film. Dr. László Hunyadi, Israel’s honorary consul in Debrecen, contacted Tamás Horovitz, president of the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community, and requested that the film be shown in the Pásti Street synagogue.

Horovitz refused to allow the film, not just in the synagogue but anywhere.

One can only speculate as to the real reason for Horovitz’s refusal. Clearly, the controversy surrounding the Debrecen stolperstein had brought much unwanted attention on the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community.

On a side note, it was reported in March that Tamás Horovitz is under investigation for embezzlement. According to local news reports from March 2017, police conducted searches at the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community headquarters and seized documents and computer equipment.

The Hajdú-Bihari Napló reported that Debrecen Jewish Faith Community had received some HUF 600 million (USD 2.2 million) in grants to renovate its headquarters and the synagogue. But the money was not enough to cover the costs of the renovation, so Debrecen Jewish Faith Community received a HUF 95 million (USD 300,000) loan from MAZSIHISZ, the national Jewish umbrella organization. Horovitz reportedly sought the loan on behalf of the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community without ever informing the organization or its executive board that he had done so. Making matters worse, several valuable properties owned by the Debrecen Jewish Faith Community were used as collateral to secure the loan.

Despite Horovitz’s refusal to allow the documentary to be shown anywhere, the film made its debut at a full house screening this past Monday at the Arany Bika Grand Hotel in Debrecen.

Members of the audience were not limited to Debrecen’s Jewish community but included guests from the United States and European countries.

“This is a very beautiful film and it brings forward very beautiful memories,” András Heisler told the Budapest Beacon after the event, before adding that he was “sorry” to see neither Tamás Horovitz nor anyone from the Debrecen city leadership attended the screening.

A very modest Zsuzsanna Iványi told the Beacon that many people played a role in organizing the placing of the stolperstein. In particular, she wanted to thank Katalin M. Zsuzsanna Bártfay of Svetits High School, historian László Csősz, and Tímea Kovács and Péter Giczey (for organizing a great group of supporters).

For a complete list of all those who played a role in helping to bring stolperstein to Debrecen, read this post from Botlatókövek Debrecenben Facebook page.

In addition to laying the stolperstein, Iványi says she and fellow organizers hosted exhibitions on the subject, such as the one shown in the video below.

If you would like to see the documentary that was screened on Monday night, contact Moldova Ágnes from Wesley Studios at moldova(dot)agnes(at)gmail(dot)com.