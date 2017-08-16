Tesco workers threaten to strike

“The workload is so high due to the staff shortage that the situation has become unbearable,” – Csaba Bubenkó, KDFSZ president

Hungarian employees of the Tesco multinational grocery chain may hold a general strike in coming weeks after trade unions received no response from the company to their demands for pay and staff increases, reports atv.hu.

The exact date of the strike has not been revealed by union representatives, but according to atv.hu, the unions have “chosen a day that will hurt for Tesco.” The unions complain of poor, stagnating wages and a labor shortage, which is placing greater burdens on employees for the same pay.

Two unions representing Tesco workers, the Commercial Employees Trade Union (KASZ) and the Commercial Workers Independent Trade Union (KDFSZ), staged a joint demonstration at a Tesco department store in Budapest July 8, where they issued their demands to the corporation and requested a scheduling of negotiations by August 1. But they’ve since received no response from Tesco, and KASZ promised that it will form a strike committee if meaningful negotiations do not begin within a week. KDFSZ already formed a committee last Wednesday and issued its demands on Friday.

KDFSZ president Csaba Bubenkó, appearing on ATV’s Egyenes Beszéd program Monday, said one of the main problems for Tesco employees is that the company has made staff cuts over the last five years and that “the proportion of work put on one person has constantly increased” while pay has stagnated. 70 percent of Tesco employees earn a net monthly wage of around HUF 107,000 (USD 413).

“The workload is so high due to the staff shortage that the situation has become unbearable,” Bubenkó said.

Tesco worker and strike committee member Zsolt Hoványi, also appearing on ATV, said that while Tesco employees had received pay increases in recent years, they have been minimal. Last year Tesco workers received a gross raise of HUF 4,000 (USD 15) per month.

Hoványi said that of the 200 Tesco stores in Hungary, some 80 percent are expected to participate in the strike.

According to strike laws, the employer has seven days after a call for negotiations to reach an agreement with the union. Within those seven days, the union may call for a two-hour warning strike. If no agreements are reached within that seven day period, the union may call for an indefinite work stoppage.

But according to Hoványi, “we don’t see the point in a two-hour strike, which is why we agreed with [KDFSZ President Bubenkó] to announce an indefinite strike in the warehouses, in nationwide shipment, and among the store workers.”

“Whoever heads in the direction of Tesco during that time should count on finding its doors closed,” Hoványi said.