Viktor Orbán’s letter to Hungarians beyond the border

With Hungary’s national elections less than a year away, the campaign is already in full swing — even outside the country. 444.hu was notified by a reader in Germany that he had received a letter from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán himself — a letter urging the dual citizen to register to vote in the spring 2018 election.

Here is the text from the letter Orbán sent to 444’s reader:

My fellow countryman, One of the first decisions made by the newly-elected parliament in 2010 was to provide the opportunity for Hungarians living beyond the borders to receive dual citizenship. Seven years ago, we made happen what we had been waiting a century for. Dual citizenship has allowed several hundred thousand Hungarians to officially become part of the Hungarian nation. The unification of the nation across borders was not only a gesture on our behalf – a past due reparation – it was more of an everyday act to allow us to shape our destiny together, to determine our own future. In the coming years, we will need to make decisions that will decide Hungary’s fate, decisions that will have an effect on the entire Carpathian Basin. What is at stake is whether we will be able to continue improving the quality of our lives, defend our culture, and continue to strengthen our security. In order for you, too, to take part in this next election, you must act now. For dual citizens, voting in the election is tied to registration. If you have not yet registered, I ask that you register now! For more information on the voting process, I ask that you seek information from Hungarian election authorities, the media, and local public figures. Let’s decide together! I’m counting on you! Respectfully yours, Viktor Orbán Prime Minister of Hungary

The Orbán government has made no illusions about its commitment to involving itself in the lives of Hungarians, regardless of where they live. So much so, in fact, that Fidesz slipped this passage into its unilaterally-adopted constitution, the Fundamental Law, in 2011:

Bearing in mind that there is one single Hungarian nation that belongs together, Hungary shall bear responsibility for the fate of Hungarians living beyond its borders, shall facilitate the survival and development of their communities, shall support their efforts to preserve their Hungarian identity, the effective use of their individual and collective rights, the establishment of their community self-governments, and their prosperity in their native lands, and shall promote their cooperation with each other and with Hungary.

And with that, Fidesz laid the foundation for its political partnership with Hungarians beyond the border. An expedited citizenship procedure for ethnic Hungarians living beyond the border coupled with very lax voting requirements for these citizens have also given Fidesz a leg up in securing votes from ethnic Hungarian communities outside the country — especially neighboring countries, such as Slovakia, Ukraine, Romania, and Serbia.

So how does this translate into votes? According to the National Election Office’s statistics for Hungary’s 2014 national elections, some 130,000 voters from beyond the border cast eligible votes — at least 58,330 in Romania, 17,521 in Serbia, and 47,439 through email and in countries forbidding dual citizenship (for example, Slovakia and Ukraine).

“That vote, by the way, went 97-98 percent for Fidesz. That’s like North Korea voting,” said Princeton Professor Kim Lane Scheppele of the 2014 election results.

If you are interested in following the day-to-day growth in voter registration from Hungarians beyond the border, click on this link and scroll down.