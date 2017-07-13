What a coincidence!

Yesterday, the Hungarian government announced it would remove its controversial Soros billboards and posters from public places beginning July 15. An influential Fidesz politician was quoted saying that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán decided it would be better if spectators and participants of the 2017 FINA World Swimming Championships, beginning late this week, weren’t confronted with the widespread signs and billboards. (But the suspension of the contemptuous propaganda campaign campaign is only temporary, reports MNO.hu. One Fidesz source told the daily that the suspension will likely affect areas such as the road to the airport, major highways, and the areas around train stations. According to the source, the ruling party will be back at it shortly.)

Journalists at Index.hu noticed an interesting historical parallel: