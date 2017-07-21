Fidesz communications director promises more negative campaigns for election season

Speaking at a panel discussion during Fidesz’s annual Tusványos jamboree in Băile Tușnad, Romania, Fidesz communications director Balázs Hidvéghi said the negative propaganda campaigns are so successful that the party will continue with them next year. He added that the party would provide social media experts to give logistical support for candidates in the 2018 national election.

According to Index.hu, Hidvéghi also said that Fidesz’ campaign next year would run along the same lines it runs now — lauding Fidesz’s successes and attacking Fidesz’s enemies.

“But good news is not nearly as interesting as bad news, and negative news is what is sensational,” Hidvéghi said. The negative news, of course, will address Fidesz’s enemies and what they are doing wrong.

One angle of this strategy, he explained, will be to reach out more effectively to the 5.2 million Facebook users in Hungary. He said the party would delegate social media experts to individual electoral districts to assess the playing field, identify key local issues, and advise Fidesz candidates on how to engage with voters via social media.

The panel, which featured a few Fidesz communications experts and a representative of a Hungarian political party in Romania, also addressed the importance of making political messaging more simple – more tabloidy. According to Index, the panel justified this approach by arguing that simplicity is not immoral.