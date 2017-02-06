Gozsdu Udvar denies Roma women entry to popular Budapest nightlife area

Two young Roma women were reportedly prohibited from crossing through a popular Budapest nightlife area late Saturday night unless accompanied by a security escort. According to a post on one of the women’s Facebook page, the two tried to cross through Gozsdu Udvar (Gozsdu Passage) in the city centre but were approached by security guards who told them they could not proceed unless they would consent to being accompanied by guards as they crossed through a short section of the passage on their way to another nightlife spot.

One of the women reported that at first she believed they were escorted because some filming was taking place. Only after they’d arrived at their destination at Madách square did they decide to return and ask the guards whether they had been accompanied because of their Roma origins. The guards consulted their supervisor, who himself was Roma, and he informed the women that he had been instructed not to allow Roma people to move across the passage without an escort.

One of the women has made a complaint to the Equal Treatment Authority, writing: “I would like to draw attention to their unlawful acts so that they won’t do this to anyone else. Live and let live!!!”

Gozsdu Udvar released a statement on its Facebook page Monday denying the women’s allegations and questioning their credibility, and asserting that such an event could not have occurred since Gozsdu regularly accommodates foreigners.

“We were surprised to hear of the story mentioned in articles in the media, which absolutely does not match with what has been experienced at Gozsdu Udvar until now,” reads the statement, addressed to media editors. “The sources of information, we believe, should be handled with great reservations concerning the contents of what was described.”

The statement calls the allegations “nonsense” since “Gozsdu Udvar is one of the city’s most diverse areas” which daily accepts guests from all parts of the world. As proof that no such discrimination took place, the statement declares that the private security firm that employs the security guards denies the allegations, and that the presence of a Roma guard on the staff “is proof itself that Gozsdu Udvar in no way differentiates between people based on their origins.” The statement calls media reports of the incident “sensationalist,” and claims that the reports unjustly and negatively depict Gozsdu Udvar, “against which we hereby protest!”

Campaigns have already begun calling for a boycott of what is one of Budapest’s liveliest night-time areas.

Below is a translation of the statement of one of the affected women posted on Facebook just after the alleged events.