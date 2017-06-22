Suspects in hacked Orbán interview case undergo polygraph

Police used a polygraph test during the interrogation of several employees of the Fejér Megyei Hírlap (Fejér County Newspaper) at the beginning of June in connection with the investigation of the published Christmas interview with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that featured fabricated passages, reports Hungarian news site 24.hu.

Employees of the newspaper were questioned after the police had already accused somebody a couple of weeks earlier of hacking the editorial system. Police told 24.hu earlier that on 15 May four persons suspected of violating an information system or data created by unauthorized alteration of the information contained in an information system had been questioned.

According to 24.hu’s information, the recently accused person was not among the five employees of the publisher of Fejér Megyei Hírlap, Pannon Lapok Társaság (PLT) blamed for publishing the hacked interview who were immediately sacked. Two of the sacked employees filed a labour lawsuit against PLT and demanded compensation for libel.

PLT, which publishes five dailies and numerous digital publications in Fejér, Zala, Vas and Veszprém counties, was purchased by the Lőrinc Mészáros-tied Mediaworks last year, but the two publishers remained separate legal entities up until now. According to 24.hu’s informations, PLT’s executive director Judit Kázmér already notified the staff that PLT will merge with Mediaworks in Autumn of this year.