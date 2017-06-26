There will be no cordons at Pride, says spokesperson

“Whatever the police’s final decision is, there will be no cordons at Pride,” said spokesperson of Pride Cintia Karlik in an interview with the Hungarian news site 24.hu.

Karlik is determined that this year, regardless of the authority’s final decision, the Budapest Pride parade will march through the streets of Budapest without cordons isolating participants from the society.

“The fact that the event cannot be joined or left freely, obstructs our right of assembly,” she said. “This violates our constitutional rights. Safety overwriting rights can form a basis for debate, but I think there is a more cost-efficient solution for this, that violates our constitutional rights less. We have decided years ago that we do not require a complete lockdown. But police have not concurred with us so far.” Karlik underlined that she experienced a much more constructive attitude from the police last time.

“[…] for the first time it was included in the official minutes, that police is seeking other methods for securing the event,” she said about the cooperation with the police.

Karlik announced that this year the organizers will deploy 250 people escorting the march along with 50 videographer legal observers, and they are confident in their and the police’s ability to safely secure the march without cordons.

She emphasized that, despite the quality of social dialogue, the acceptance toward LGBTQ people is increasing in the Hungarian society and Pride is attended by more people every year, while the number of counter-demonstrators is decreasing.

“This is incredibly harmful. You cannot go any lower than this,” Karlik reacted to the topic of Fidesz’s open accusation and the accompanying media campaign that the radical-right Jobbik party’s leader Gábor Vona is gay.

“It is inconceivable that in 2017 in Hungary it counts as an offense that somebody might be gay, and that this is enough to discredit someone, regardless of what I think about Gábor Vona.”

When asked what would the organizers do should the police decide in the last minute to deploy cordons, Karlik quoted now-Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s 2009 statement after Fidesz MPs removed cordons erect by the governing Socialists:

“We waited, we were patient but everything has a limit […] it is time to show an example of protecting democracy.”