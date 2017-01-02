Nearly 33,000 Hungarians living abroad receive retirement benefits or “retirement-like provisions” from the Hungarian government, according to the Central Statistical Office (KSH). The majority live in Germany, followed by Australia, Canada, the United States, Sweden, Slovakia and Austria, according to pro-government daily Magyar Idők.

Some 91 percent (30,000) of benefit recipients receive retirement pensions, though at substantially lower amounts than those pensioners living in Hungary: pensioners abroad will receive an average of HUF 45,000 (USD 152) in January compared to an average of HUF 104,000 (USD 370) for those living in Hungary. An additional 2,500 people receive benefits as widows or parents, and the rest receive benefits for caring for orphans.

The difference in benefit amounts is partially explained by the fact that those living abroad contributed fewer working years in Hungary, most having only worked for 15 years in the country compared to the majority of pensioners at home who paid into the system for 35-44 years.