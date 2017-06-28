50 thousand Hungarians have no access to public health care

About 50,000 Hungarians do not have valid health insurance due to the lack of a permanent registered address, reports Hungarian conservative daily and news site Magyar Nemzet.

Although eligible for a pension and maternity leave, in the health insurance system the affected individuals are considered foreigners and for this reason are disadvantaged, according to a report compiled by the Ombudsman’s Office.

Ombudsman László Székely initiated an inquiry based on the complaint of a pensioner who had been repeatedly notified at medical consultations that, according to their insurance number, their insurance is invalid. Despite renting an apartment, the owner did not consent to allow them to register it as their permanent address. Usually, real-estate owners do not allow tenants to register the rented apartment as their permanent address for fear of further legal disputes, despite the fact that the registration does not give the tenants any rights or obligations beyond those set forth in the lease agreement.

According to the current legislation, pensioners and mothers on maternity leave who do not have a permanent registered address are subject to the same treatment as those without public health insurance. In these cases, according to an internal instruction of the undersecretary, doctors can treat patients but must notify them that they do not have a valid public health insurance, according to the deputy director general of the National Health Insurance Fund Manager, reports Magyar Nemzet.

The practice that citizens who cannot register a permanent address for reasons beyond their control must pay for medical treatment raises serious concerns, according to the Ombudsman. Székely underlined that he is solicitous about the government’s way of handling the problem, namely ordering the professional management in a letter penned by the undersecretary not to comply with the law.

In order to remedy the infringement, Székely asked Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga to consider changing the definition of a domestic citizen so that it would include those citizens who are insured and in fact have a residence but lack a registered address.

In Hungary, most forms of social benefits require a permanent address. According to Magyar Nemzet’s latest information, about 4,000 children do not have a registered address of any kind, hence denying them all forms of social benefits.