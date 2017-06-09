ANOTHER Council-owned apartment in the Castle District rented for well below market price

The Fidesz-tied luxury car rental company Valton Master-Car rents an 85-square-meter, council-owned apartment in the Castle District of Budapest for well below the market price, reports index.hu based on the findings of independent council representative Dávid Veres.

Valton Master-Car, a luxury car rental company that transported Minister of Propaganda Antal Rogán home from the airport free of charge after his infamous helicopter flight last year, rents the apartment for HUF 101,000 (USD 366) in an area where rent prices are around 3 times higher on average. The apartment is situated in the same building where district mayor Nagy’s ex-wife’s company also rents a council apartment.

According to Magyar Nemzet, the building went through renovations worth HUF 210 million (USD 762,930) between 2011 and 2013.

This seems to be the latest in a series of cases in which the Castle District Council lends valuable council property to friends, relatives and business partners of mayor Gábor Tamás Nagy who is currently under investigation for misappropriation of funds.

“Mayor Gábor Tamás Nagy turns complete houses into nests for his friends … While living in the district even under modest conditions remains a dream for ordinary people, the mayor helps his relatives and companies with significant sales revenue to live in luxury,” commented Representative Veres.