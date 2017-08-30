Balog vows to tighten in-vitro fertilization regulations

Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog has called for a tightening of regulations on in-vitro fertilization (IVF) programs, saying more attention should be paid to embryos that are not implanted, reports Magyar Nemzet.

“We cannot ignore the fact that 20 percent of those couples who want to have a child are infertile,” Balog said at press conference on Monday. “Our aim is to create legislation that gives the opportunity to as many couples as possible, and at the same time considers the constitutional principle of protection of life.” Balog stressed that there are some alternative solutions supported by the church, and the government would like couples to “have as many possibilities as possible”. However, he failed to present any such solution. The conservative daily pointed out that there are various medical conditions when IVF is the only possible way to conceive a child.

Balog’s comment came after the chair of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Hungary and Bishop of Győr András Veres told Magyar Nemzet last week that all forms of artificial insemination are sinful and Catholic couples who participate in IVF programs “are doing so out of ignorance.”

According to the Catholic Church, the most controversial aspect of IVF programs is that not all fertilized embryos are implanted, and some of them are eventually destroyed. The current legislation already offers alternatives to destroying unused embryos, such as freezing them for further implantations or donating them to other infertile couples or research institutions to study. Although the decision is usually up to the couples, destroying additional embryos is not typical, according to Géza Kaáli Nagy, leader of the private IVF clinic Kaáli Institution.